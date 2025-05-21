Texans’ Veteran Offseason Addition on Notice After Rare Decision

The Houston Texans could make the surprising decision to cut veteran wide receiver and 2025 offseason trade acquisition Christian Kirk. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed Kirk as the Texans’ “best player who could be cut.”

Among the many reasons Knox cites, Kirk is navigating an injury with OTAs starting and training camp still in the distance.

That would not make the decision any less surprising.

“While the Houston Texans traded for wideout Christian Kirk this offseason, there’s no guarantee he’ll make the roster,” Knox wrote on May 20. “The 28-year-old is coming off of a season-ending collarbone injury and entering a contract year.”

Kirk caught 27 passes for 379 yards and 1 touchdown in eight games with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024. He set career highs in 2022 with an 84-1,108-8 line and has three seasons with at least 103 targets and 68 receptions.

A former second-round pick in the 2018 draft (No. 47 overall) by the Arizona Cardinals, the Texans surrendered a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Jaguars to acquire Kirk in March.

Kirk is on an expiring four-year, $72 million contract.

Incoming Draft Class, Finances Could Spell Quick End for Christian Kirk

Further exacerbating matters for Kirk’s prospects of making it to the regular season with the Texans, Houston drafted a pair of wide receivers in the 2025 cycle, with the rare distinction of being from the same school, and both have received plaudits for their skill sets.

Then there is the financial aspect of parting with Kirk.

“The Texans, who drafted Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel in Rounds 2 and 3, respectively, could save $2 million by releasing Kirk,” Knox wrote.

ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime expects Higgins and Noel to receive chances to play early and often.

“With former Texans receiver Stefon Diggs joining the New England Patriots and Tank Dell‘s status for the season in question (knee), there will be opportunities for the duo to make noise in the Texans’ wideout room,” Bien-Aime wrote on May 20. “There’s also an opportunity to earn starting minutes.”

Kirk has an extensive injury history, completing a full regular season slate of games twice in his seven-year career.

Christian Kirk Not Only Texans WR on Notice

Kirk is not the only Texans receiver who could be on the chopping block now that Higgins and Noel are around.

The Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander listed Texans star Nico Collins among those trending up following the team’s offseason, noting the 2024 Pro Bowler should benefit from additional threats in the passing game around him.

However, Alexander listed 2025 free agent pickup Braxton Berrios among those trending down.

Berrios joined incumbents John Metchie III and Xavier Hutchinson, who are younger and were drafted by the Texans, while Alexander gave Justin Watson a pass due to his contract.

“When the Texans drafted two receivers within the first three rounds, it meant there’s a chance that someone from last year’s team is likely to be cut,” Alexander wrote on May 14. “Unless there’s an injury or Houston decides to keep seven receivers as it did last year, it could come down to Metchie, Hutchinson and Berrios.

“What will likely be the deciding factor is how Hutchinson and Metchie improve as receivers and whether they can help on special teams. Historically, players at the end of the roster have kept their jobs because they were a factor on special teams.”

Berrios is an All-Pro return man, which could secure his roster spot.