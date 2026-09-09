$58 Million Former Texans Starter Signs With Cowboys

The Houston Texans decided that they were dissatisfied with Laken Tomlinson in 2025.

Now, the veteran offensive lineman gets a Texas redux, following his latest career move that will see him join in-state rivals, the Dallas Cowboys.

“Veteran OL Laken Tomlinson stays in Texas, joining the #Cowboys after being with the #Texans last season,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on X on September 9. “With Tyler Smith down 4-6 weeks following thumb surgery, Tomlinson adds depth to begin the season.”

Tomlinson is one of two offensive linemen the Cowboys signed on Wednesday.

Ex-Texans OL Laken Tomlinson Lands With Cowboys

Tomlinson, 34, started seven games for the Texans and played in 10 contests total during the 2025 regular season. Tomlinson, who has north of $58 million in career earnings, signed with the Texans in free agency during the 2025 offseason, giving him a one-year, $4.2 million contract.

That was in March 2025. By mid-December, the Texans had cut ties with Tomlinson.

Houston revamped its offensive line this offseason, rendering a return for Tomlinson a moot point. However, the Texans will host the Cowboys in Week 4 this season.

Pro Football Focus gave Tomlinson the second-lowest pass-blocking grade and the worst run-blocking mark among the Texans’ regular starters last season. That does not include Jarrett Patterson, who replaced Tomlinson in the starting lineup.

Now, the Texans have rookie first-round draft pick Keylan Rutledge penciled in at LG.

Rookie LG at Center of Texans OL Overhaul

Rutledge has shown well since arriving. And while the Texans’ depth chart is technically “unofficial,” the rookie has secured a starting spot.

It remains to be seen how the rest of the Texans’ offensive line plan will unfold. They can be grateful that they are not in the Cowboys’ situation in that regard, forced to turn to a street free agent less than one week before they must take the field in Week 1.

Tomlinson might not even be active for that contest, let alone start.