Former Texans Starter Makes Major Career Decision After Recent Deal

Former Houston Texans starting offensive lineman Kendall Lamm is calling it a career.

Lamm began his career as an undrafted free agent with the Texans in 2015, and he spent four seasons with the organization before moving on. His journey included stops with the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, and Tennessee Titans.

Now, Lamm, who turned 35 in June, is stepping into his post-playing career in an unexpected announcement.

Ex-Texans OT Kendall Lamm Decides on Retirement

Lamm’s decision was not a one-off for his new team, the Baltimore Ravens, with whom the former Texans starter joined on August 3.

He is not even the only offensive lineman.

“Veteran offensive tackle Kendall Lamm was added to the reserve/retired list. Signed earlier in August, the 34-year-old Lamm played 11 NFL seasons with the Texans, Browns, Titans, and Dolphins,” BaltimoreRavens.com’s Ryan Mink wrote on August 14.

“The Ravens had signed Lamm to replace veteran offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji, who also was placed on the reserve/retired list.”

Notably, Adeniji followed a similar timeline.

Lamm started 24 of the 55 games that he appeared in for the Texans during his tenure, both standing as his career-high marks. He also had stints with the Detroit Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles in his career.

Reactions Pour In for Kendall Lamm

The Dolphins bookended the Texans in Lamm’s career, with Miami media and fans among those reacting to the news.

“Kendall Lamm is a sharp guy,” Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad posted on X on August 14, quoting a report of news about the 11-year veteran’s decision. “Someone should give him a tryout as an analyst.”

A fan account on X posted, “Dolphins legend Kendall Lamm.”

“My favorite swing tackle ever,” another fan account posted, adding, “Valiantly fought for the Dolphins,” and that they will “never forget you Kendall Lamm.”

Browns fans got in on the action, too, with yet another account posting, “Only elite ball knowers remember when Kendall lamm shut down ‘playoff Frank Clark’ for the Cleveland browns in the 2020 divisional round.”

Lamm has practiced with the Ravens, but the ex-Texans OL still walked away.

Lamm was 38 days from the anniversary of his NFL debut and 56 days away from the anniversary of his first NFL start, a moment the Texans commemorated.

Ravens Making Texans Look Wise

The Ravens’ questions along their offensive line go beyond Lamm and Adeniji’s respective exits, which is something the Texans can empathize with. It is also fitting context for the Texans’ approach to this offseason.

They doubled up at several positions up front, including offensive tackle, re-signing Trent Brown and adding Braden Smith in free agency.

At least after the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, Brown is ahead.

He got the night off while Smith lined up with the starters. That could mean that the Texans are preparing Smith to start, since the offensive line’s starters opened the game. However, most of the team’s starters got to sit out the opener.

Lamm’s exit is a setback for the Ravens, but it is also a reminder of some of the pitfalls that teams can encounter and why the Texans’ approach makes sense.