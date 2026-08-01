Former Jets HC Calls Out Texans’ C.J. Stroud Amid ‘Hospital Ball’ Discussion

There remains some uncertainty about C.J. Stroud despite–per insider reports–the Houston Texans being firmly behind him.

Those doubts got some fuel for the fire following a throw Stroud completed to two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Nico Collins that could have ended in disaster had the situation and setting been different than a practice in training camp.

When completions are scrutinized, it underscores how polarizing a player has become.

Eric Mangini Lays Into C.J. Stroud

Stroud’s postseason play has created a polarized environment, where the Texans have said they believe in the quarterback but have not shown it as one might expect, i.e., with a long-term contract extension.

Former New York Jets head coach Eric Mangini took Stroud to task, pointing out his poor play in the postseason and agreeing that he does not “know if he’s good enough.”

Mangini said Stroud’s playoff showing was “so rough.”

“2 touchdowns, 5 interceptions. Put the ball on the ground 5 more times and lost 2 of those. 51 quarterback rating. Guys were open, and it looked like he–like wide open–even move-the-pocket plays, where there’s nobody in his face, and the ball’s going in the dirt. I thought there was a serious chance that he was going to get benched at halftime,” Mangini said on “First Things First” on July 31.

“Maybe they should have done that. But it’s just so hard, from a coaching perspective, to move on from who you think and have believed in your franchise guy during a playoff game. That would have been a really gutsy move. But as they look moving forward, they obviously weren’t willing to commit to him with a new deal. They went the other way and picked up his fifth-year option. Now it’s going to be up to him to show that he does belong.”

Stroud getting an extension before the 2026 season begins remains a possibility, even if other outsiders like Mangini feel as though he might not be deserving just yet. But until the deal is done, the commentary will continue.

C.J. Stroud Called Out Over ‘Hospital Ball’ in Texans Practice

Stroud’s performance in Thursday’s practice drew attention, again for the wrong and ominous reasons for the Texans.

The Texans highlighted a pass Stroud made to Collins that resulted in a first down in the practice session. But more than one spectator noted that the pass would have left Collins in a precarious situation in live action.

ESPN 97.5’s Jeremy Branham called it a “hospital ball” in a post on X on July 30.

“@JeremyBranham You were correct about ‘Hospital Ball,’” Brian “Big Sarge” Barfield posted on X on July 31. “Here is another angle and oh man…Henry (To’oTo’o) would have blasted Nico…”

This story will be updated shortly…