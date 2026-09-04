$63 Million Former Texans Starter Gets Major Career News After Arrest

Former Houston Texans starter and Super Bowl champion Shaq Mason is back.

Where exactly the two-time Super Bowl champion will land remains to be seen. However, he has $63-plus million in career earnings and a second chance to jumpstart his career.

“Former #Texans #Patriots #Buccaneers starting guard Shaq Mason is free to sign with any team after being officially cleared by #NFL with no discipline proceedings after Tennessee legal allegation resolved,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on September 4. “‘Matter has been closed,’ #NFL informed Mason Represented by veteran agent Deryk Gilmore @DerykGilmore and lot of #NFL interest.”

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo corroborated the report with his own shortly after.

Shaq Mason Cleared After Arrest Over Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

“Court documents obtained by TMZ Sports state Shaq Mason’s Wednesday morning arrest stemmed from a violent incident he had with the mother of his child at her Franklin, Tenn. home,” TMZ reported in August 2025. “According to the docs, Mason broke into the woman’s residence at around 3:11 AM, made his way into her bedroom and choked her out. He then allegedly punched the woman in the mouth, before stating ‘he was going to kill her.’”

“Police officers wrote in the docs they noticed a ‘fresh laceration’ on the woman’s bottom lip during questioning. They also stated Mason went on to send a selfie to the woman with a text that read “Im gonna kill you.’”

Mason entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick, taken 131st overall in 2015 by the Patriots.

He started all 32 of the games that he played with the Texans. Mason has logged 147 starts of 152 games so far in his career. It was on pause in 2025 amid his legal situation.

Texans Can Reunite With Shaq Mason

Mason’s update could work to the Texans’ benefit. That is, as long as there are no hard feelings about their decision to release him in 2025 or qualms about his returning.

The Texans have rookie Keylan Rutledge and veteran Ed Ingram as their starting left and right guards, respectively. They also have 2026 free agency signing Wyatt Teller and rookie Febechi Nwaiwu behind them, at least for now.

Mason could provide depth out the gates.

He could even step in for one or the other if an injury or setback in performance occurs, or if Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans and Co. move Rutledge back to center.