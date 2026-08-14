Texans QB Suffers Injury During Preseason Opener

The Houston Texans are navigating their first injury issue as a direct result of preseason play, with Graham Mertz forced from the opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mertz took over for starter Davis Mills.

Mertz is a second-year former draft pick. He was in line for a significant workload in preseason Week 1 and, likely, beyond just the Chargers game. Now, the Texans could need to explore outside options for their short-handed QB room.

Texans’ Graham Mertz Goes Down With Injury vs. Chargers

Mertz suffered an apparent knee injury while scrambling on a third-and-14 just before halftime. He slammed his helmet on the turf before walking off under his own power.

“#Texans rookie quarterback Graham Mertz grabbed his right knee,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported in a post on X following the injury that preceded a 61-yard field goal attempt from Chris Freeman. “Appears to be in pain, and frustrated.”

That sentiment was prevalent as uncertainty abounded following the injury.

“The Texans currently do not have a 4th quarterback if Graham Mertz is dealing with an injury that keeps him out of the 2nd half,” Sleeper’s Jacob Barzilla posted on X. “It would either be Davis Mills or wild cat the rest of the way.”

Mills was already pulled from the contest, and he is the primary backup for starter C.J. Stroud, who is not dressed for the game.

The Texans indeed had Mills throwing ahead of the second half, reinserting him at QB.

The Texans are one snap away from being forced to turn to their emergency quarterback. At that point, their offense could look like something from a bygone era in terms of leaning on a backfield that is also banged up.

Texans Have Limited Options in Free Agency

Depending on the severity of Mertz’s injury, the Texans could find themselves exploring options in free agency.

They will be limited.

Spotrac lists five QBs as available in free agency. One of them, 10-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson, retired and has joined the media this offseason. Another option, Jimmy Garoppolo, considered retirement this offseason.

Former Texans QB Jeff Driskel is on the list, too.

Brett Rypien and John Wolford were with the Los Angeles Rams, either with Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley (Rypien) or having preceded him by one year (Wolford).

Certainly, there are more, and the Texans surely hope that Mertz is able to return sooner rather than later. Still, this is a clear reminder of just how precarious the Texans QB situation actually is in a year where the team has Super Bowl aspirations.