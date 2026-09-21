Former Houston Texans Fill-In Starting Safety Joins Detroit Lions

The Houston Texans turned to Jalen Mills at one point during the 2025 season, but moved on in 2026. Now, the veteran and Super Bowl champion is doubling back to another one of his former teams for the current campaign.

“The Lions are adding defensive back Jalen Mills to the practice squad, per sources,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on X on September 21.

“Mills, a 10-year veteran, was with Detroit for part of last year.”

Mills, 32, was a seventh-round pick, taken 233rd overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016. He won the Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2017. Mills has also spent time with the New England Patriots, New York Giants, and New York Jets so far in his career.

The versatile defensive back started one game for the Texans during the 2025 regular season, tallying 4 total tackles.

The Lions claimed Mills after the Texans waived him in December.

Ex-Texans DB Jalen Mills Joins Lions

Mills has 460 total stops, 8 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks, and 1 recovery career-wise. He has also earned $27.3 million in his career, per Spotrac, coming off a one-year, $1.1 million pact with the Texans that the Lions took on when they claimed him.

Mills returns amid injuries to starting safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, but also as the Lions prepare to face the Jets in Week 3.

Moreover, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was the Lions’ defensive coordinator for four years.

The Lions and Texans will not meet this season unless both teams make a run to the Super Bowl. So and on-field matchup could have to wait. But Mills is also technically still available to teams like the Texans, even after his deal with the Lions.

Another team could sign him to their 53-man roster, which is the only way to claim a player off another team’s practice squad. Of course, Mills would also have to accept.