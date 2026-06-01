Texans Receive Encouraging Feedback About Potential QB Trade

The Houston Texans have more than one decision to make at quarterback, and the result could be a trade sending one of their passers before the 2026 deadline. With three–C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills, and Graham Mertz–under contract, the Texans have a surplus.

A decision on any member of the group will invariably affect the whole, and the Texans as a team, for that matter.

Still, the clock is already ticking for the Texans to make a decision.

Texans Get Feedback on Potential QB Trade

Stroud’s future with the Texans has been under significant scrutiny. However, with the Texans picking up Stroud’s fifth-year option, Mills’ tenure is the closest to ending.

Mills put good things on tape this past season, which could help him and the Texans.

“Coming out of Stanford as a third-round pick in 2021, Davis Mills started in 28 games in his first two years with the Houston Texans. He threw for 33 touchdowns and 25 interceptions in that stretch,” Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton wrote on May 30. “Last season, Mills filled in for Stroud between Weeks 10 and 12, tossing five touchdown passes and just one interception. The Texans won in all three of his starts.

“Mills’ recent efficiency and starting experience could draw interest in the trade market if other teams need a fill-in for an injured starter. Clubs may also want to get ahead of his 2027 free-agency bid.”

Moton ranked Mills third on his list of backup QBs, giving the Texans veteran an “estimated trade value” of a fifth-round pick in 2027 and a sixth-round selection in 2028.

The landscape could look quite different later in the offseason and into the 2026 campaign.

Davis Mills Spoke Candidly About Role With Texans, Outlook

Texans general manager Nick Caserio and head coach DeMeco Ryans know the value of having a reliable backup like Mills, but they are also unlikely to sign him to an extension to retain him beyond this season. That is, unless Stroud gets injured again or regresses significantly.

Likewise, Mills knows where he stands with the Texans, who selected Stroud second overall in 2023, two years after taking him in the third round with the 67th overall pick.

However, he noted this past season that he always prepares as if he is starting to stay “ready.”

“I’ve always been confident in my abilities to go out there and lead the team to wins. But yeah, I think it – I’m grateful for the opportunity. Obviously, there’s only 32 guys starting for NFL teams in the league,” Mills told reporters in November while filling in for an injured Stroud.

“I think it leads you to, obviously, be introspective. Kind of look at yourself and what else I could be doing to really gain these guys’ trust and be as confident in my abilities as I am in myself. I think I’ve worked really hard to prove to those guys that I can go out there and be successful day in and day out. And I think I’ve shown that to my teammates as well.”

True to Mills’ expectations, the Texans turned back to Stroud as soon as possible, leaving even more writing on the wall for their most veteran passer.

Second-Year QB Looms Large in Texans’ Decision-Making

Mertz’s development could impact the Texans’ decision on Mills just as much as Stroud. The Texans selected Mertz in the sixth round with the 197th overall pick of the 2025 draft. He did not see the field during the regular season as a rookie.

He did, however complete 71.9% of his passes in the preseason, throwing for 174 yards, 1 touchdown and 3 interceptions, with all of his picks coming in the Texans’ exhibition opener.

It is unclear whether repeating that is enough to convince the Texans to part ways with Mills.