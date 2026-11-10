Joe Mixon Sends Cryptic Message After Trade Deadline Passes

The last time former Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon was on the football field was during the 2024 postseason, but the two-time Pro Bowler continues to tease a potential return to the gridiron.

As the 2026 trade deadline came and went on Tuesday, November 10, Mixon shared a post on X, using no words.

Instead, the message was an hourglass.

Without further details, it is impossible to know just what Mixon was implying with his post. He attempted to make a comeback in October with the Seattle Seahawks, who planned to sign him, pending a physical.

Mixon did not pass that physical, but no further details have emerged about the decision.

Mixon missed the entire 2025 season while with the Texans due to a foot injury that remains unspecified publicly, and he battled foot and ankle injuries during his Bengals tenure.

Ex-Bengals, Texans RB Joe Mixon Looking to Restart NFL Career

Mixon, whom the Bengals drafted in 2017 and traded to the Texans in 2024, clearly has his eye on a return to NFL action.

He recently announced his new athletic apparel company, One Sock. While it may have appeared that Mixon’s efforts were largely to promote that, he took to social media to vent about his journey since the end of the 2024 campaign.

“12’s WHAT’S HATNIN!!!!!” Mixon posted in October when his deal appeared imminent.

“Y’all just don’t know, what I been through this passed year & a half… Just know that’s all God [hands together/praying and pleading face emojis],” Mixon said in another post, adding, “He will test your faith, keep trusting, stay patient, and believe in His timing. Never lose hope or give up. Your breakthrough is coming. [“100” emoji].”

Later in October, with the deal with Seattle nixed, Mixon posted another message, saying, “It’s all in God hands, never lose faith. [hands together/praying emoji].”

Potential Joe Mixon Landing Spots

Mixon’s health is the biggest hurdle the former Bengals and Texans star faces, with his age–he turned 30 in July–and previous usage both likely factors that work against him, even if his production when on the field warrants interest.

He is a dual-threat who has the ability to run through defenders and make them miss in space.

At least he was, and several teams were interested in adding a running back before the traded deadline passed, which could open doors for Mixon.

The Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, and New York Giants were all linked to potential trades for RBs before the deadline. Now that it has passed, they could take an interest in Mixon as a low-risk, high-reward flier.

Mixon has also earned more than $55 million in his career.

There has been plenty of speculation around the cause and nature of Mixon’s injury, including credible intel about a potential surgery.

At any rate, Mixon has not shown any signs that he plans on hanging up his cleats just yet, and the former Bengals and Texans Pro Bowl playmaker could still get another opportunity to prove he still has it.