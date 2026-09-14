David Montgomery, Two Other Players Facing Punishment After Texans’ Loss

The Houston Texans lost at home to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Texans running back David Montgomery could have his strong debut soiled even further by the league office in the coming week-plus.

Montgomery rushed for 3 touchdowns, but his 60 yards came on 20 carries. He did chip in 19 yards on three receptions, with a score for good measure.

However, he also committed an infraction that could cost him.

In a game chock full of penalties–17 for 191 between the two teams, with seven for 106 yards going against the Texans–Montgomery committed the first that could warrant further scrutiny from the NFL.

During the third quarter on a third-and-5, with 13:39 on the clock, officials called Montgomery for an illegal chop block. That is one of the league’s many fineable offenses.

“All chop blocks are illegal. A chop block is a high/low double team block by the offense in which one offensive player (designated as A1 for purposes of this rule) blocks a defensive player in the area of the thigh or lower while another offensive player (A2) engages that same defensive player above the waist. The order of the blocks is irrelevant,” the NFL rules guide states, noting that it is “irrelevant” in which order the blocks occur.

“It is not a foul if the defender initiates the contact with the blocker, or if the blocker is trying to slip or escape from the defender and any engagement with him is incidental.”

Fines for chop blocks can reach as much as $12, 537 for first-time offenses, per the NFL. They can reach up to $18,507 for second-time offenses. Montgomery was not the only Texans player facing additional measures from the NFL, either.

Later in the third, officials called Texans defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. for roughing the passer. That carries fines up to $17,911 (first time) and $23,882 (second time).

The NFL levies fines at its own discretion, so there is a chance one or both Texans avoid one.

Bills Player Facing Fine, Too

Bills safety Sam Franklin joins Montgomery and Edwards in awaiting word from the league office after committing a fineable offense during the win over the Texans.

In between the two Texans’ infractions–specifically, two plays after Montgomery’s infraction, as the Texans were punting the ball away. He was called for an illegal blindside block. Those carry fines up to $17,911 and $23,882 for first and second-time offenses, respectively.

However, blindside blocks are also part of the league’s guidelines on increased player safety.

Barring an appeal, this will count as one of three strikes against Franklin. The final one triggers an automatic one-game suspension, per the NFLPA.

If Franklin is fined for this, but avoids further violations of the revised guidelines, he can get some (and possibly all) of his money back. For now, Franklin and the Bills can be happy with the win over Montgomery, Edwards, and the Texans.

The NFL might not stop with those three players either.

The league regularly fines players for infractions that were not called during games. That means players on both sides had better be prepared to hear back from the NFL if they believe something went overlooked.