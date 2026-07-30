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Texans’ David Montgomery Pushes for Former Lions Teammate Jahmyr Gibbs

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Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Houston Texans
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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 19: David Montgomery #5 of the Detroit Lions hands the ball off to Jahmyr Gibbs #26 of the Detroit Lions during the second quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on November 19, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans acquired running back David Montgomery in a trade with the Detroit Lions this offseason in hopes of revamping their running game.

Montgomery, admittedly caught off guard by the trade, has embraced his new situation, including his teammates, and has already impressed the coaching staff with his approach on the field and leadership in the locker room.

He did have a word of advice for his old squad, though, specifically regarding Jahmyr Gibbs.

Texans’ David Montgomery Stumps for Lions’ Jahmyr Gibbs

Montgomery and Gibbs formed the NFL’s most potent rushing duo over the past three seasons in Detroit. The new Texans backfield star has said he views his former teammate more like a little brother. Naturally, Montgomery took note of Gibbs’ hold-in during Lions training camp.

“Give my baby anything he want!” Montgomery captioned a post on his Instagram story on July 29 in reaction to speculation that Gibbs could hold out. “He earned that s***!

“On mamas.”

Gibbs ranks seventh in the league in rushing yards over the last three seasons, per Stathead. Montgomery ranks 17th. No other duo, playing for the same team during that span, was more productive on the ground than Detroit’s “Sonic & Knuckles.”

Montgomery wished the Lions well after his trade to the Texans.

He also made it clear that he was not expecting the move and expressed his belief that he will be missed in Detroit, a sentiment Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown echoed.

This story will be updated shortly…

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

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Texans’ David Montgomery Pushes for Former Lions Teammate Jahmyr Gibbs

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