The Houston Texans’ backfield is in flux, but it could very well get starter David Montgomery back after what has been a four-game absence.

Montgomery suffered a groin injury in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.

“#Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) is feeling and moving a lot better,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on November 17. “Trending in right direction for #Colts game Thursday night after being out since getting hurt vs. #Titans.”

The update is positive in a vacuum, but even more so because Wilson reported that the Texans will be without running back Woody Marks.

Marks suffered a concussion in Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns and remains in protocol.

#Texans unning back David Montgomery (groin) is feeling and moving a lot better. Trending in right direction for #Colts game Thursday night after being out since getting hurt vs. #Titans Texans still sidelined include Danielle Hunter and Marvin Harrison Jr. with hamstring… https://t.co/GPVdQ34RZU pic.twitter.com/8xML8msPVN — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 17, 2026

The short week is certainly a contributing factor for Marks.

Additionally, Wilson noted that defensive end Danielle Hunter and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. both also missed practice for a second straight day (participation on Day 1 was estimated following a walkthrough) due to hamstring issues that sidelined them last week.

In a positive note, starting left guard Keylan Rutledge returned to practice after missing Week 10 due to a stinger.

Fellow rookie Febechi Nwaiwu filled in admirably for Rutledge, who can also play center.

Texans Tracking to Get David Montgomery Back vs. Colts

Montgomery, 29, had gotten off to a slow start in his first season with the Texans, following his offseason trade from the Detroit Lions.

He has rushed 52 times for 138 yards and 2 touchdowns.

His scores both came in Week 1. Moreover, his 2.7 yards per carry would tie for dead last among qualifiers if he were among them. He also has seven receptions for 67 yards and 1 TD, but that is hardly a strength of his game.

This is a critical contest for the Texans, who lost to the Colts in Week 3. The Colts snapped a five-game losing streak in Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins.

The Texans held a 17-0 lead over the Browns, even as short-handed as they were.

That is encouraging heading into this matchup, and will be even more so if the Texans do get Montgomery back. Without him, they would turn to recent veteran addition Emari Demercado, as they did in Week 10. He has 32 yards on 13 carries in two games with the Texans.