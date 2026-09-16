Former Texans Wide Receiver Joining Two-Time MVP Lamar Jackson, Ravens

The Houston Texans could see old friend and former fill-in starter Chris Moore this season.

“Ja’Kobi Lane had successful surgery this morning and has been placed on injured reserve,” BaltimoreRavens.com’s Ryan Mink reported in a post on X on September 15, amid uncertainty around Zay Flowers, too.

“The Ravens have elevated Chris Moore to the 53-man roster.”

Moore, 33, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Texans, starting eight of his 28 appearances for the franchise.

The Texans will host the Ravens in Week 12.

Ex-Texans WR Chris Moore Tapped to Help Fill Void

Moore tallied 69 receptions for 775 yards and 4 touchdowns with the Texans. For his career–including being a fourth-round pick with the Ravens in 2014 and stints with the Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, and Washington Commanders– he has a 150-1,970-9 line.

The 6-foot-1 pass-catcher gets to team up with Ravens star and two-time MVP Lamar Jackson.

Moore spent the 2025 season with the Commanders, posting 207 yards and 1 touchdown on 11 receptions. He had one catch for 53 yards for the Ravens in Week 1 as a practice squad call-up.

“Just the consistency day in and day out. He’s a really smart player. He can still run. He’s made a bunch of plays in this league. He’s made a bunch of plays on this team back in the day. And so, he’s a guy that everybody’s familiar with, comfortable with. He’s played a lot of different roles on special teams throughout his career,” Ravens head coach Jesse Minter told reporters on September 16.

“There’s a great versatility that he brings of being able to play gunner, being able to play corner on the punt return team, being able to play on kickoff team, being able to be a returner. So, guys like that, man, the more you can do–and then when you show up every day with the mindset and the work ethic that he has.”

Minter continued with an anecdote.

“I was telling the guys today, last week’s Wednesday practice–which was Tuesday last week– Chris Moore took the most look-team reps of anybody on the team, and didn’t know for sure at that time that he might play that first game,” Minter said.

“It’s just how you go about your business. And how he goes about his business, we definitely knew he’d be ready to help us.”

The Texans have also dealt with injuries at the wide receiver position. The Texans did not explore Moore as an option, based on reports. They did, however, acquire Kayshon Boutte in a trade with the New England Patriots.