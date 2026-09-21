Texans Players Facing Discipline From NFL After Loss to Bengals

Houston Texans rookie first round pick Keylan Rutledge and veteran tight end Foster Moreau could get some bad news from the NFL.

Both players committed infractions that could draw attention from the NFL in the form of a fine.

Both infractions occurred during the third quarter of the 20-6 loss, the Texans’ second of the two-week old season, with both coming at home at the recently re-re-named Reliant Stadium (formerly NRG Stadium).

Texans’ Foster Moreau, Keylan Rutledge Facing Punishment From NFL

Moreau’s infraction came during a Texans punt, when he made the tackle on Bengals returner Dohnte Meyers. Officials flagged Moreau for “illegal use of helmet,” deeming that he lowered his head to make forcible contact.

Those calls can trigger fines up to $23,882 on first offenses and $47,762 on second offenses, per the NFL.

They are also one of several that the NFL and NFLPA placed greater emphasis on this season.

This will count as one of three strikes Moreau gets before he triggers an automatic one-game suspension. Conversely, if he avoids further incident, the NFL could return some and even all of any fine money taken.

Rutledge’s infraction came in retaliation. Bengals defensive tackle T.J. Slaton put his finger in Rutledge’s face and pushed the Texans rookie.

Rutledge responded by delivering an open-handed push/blow to Slaton’s facemask.

The NFL notes that players can be fined up to $12,537 for “striking” on first offenses and as much as $18,507 for second-time infractions. For both players, as with an around the NFL, it is important to note that the league hands down judgments at its own discretion.

That means that Moreau and Rutledge could face the fines listed, some number in between, or even none at all, if the NFL decides the in-game punishment was sufficient.

Players can and often do challenge fines, which can reduce or even eliminate the fee.

Rutledge, Moreau have greater concerns on their hands, dropping to an 0-2 hole that can be season-killers. Of course, the Texans have overcome identical starts twice in the past three campaigns, making the postseason every time.

Still, with their injuries, getting out of the hole sooner rather than later is one of several keys to not only making the playoffs and, they hope, going beyond the Divisional Round.

Bengals on Fine Watch Too

The Bengals are unlikely to go unscathed after a fineable offense on cornerback DJ Turner during the fourth quarter of their victory.

Officials flagged Turner, which gifted the Texans another 15 yards with a fresh set of downs. Unfortunately, the Texans were unable to punch the ball into the end zone or score at all, turning it over on downs.

Next, the Texans will travel to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3.

It is their first divisional game. Indianapolis is 0-2 coming into that contest. The Texans won both matchups last season.

The Bengals will square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers, whom the Texans eliminated from the postseason in 2025, in what is their first game against a fellow team from the AFC North this season.