Texans Move on Former Bears Quarterback, Ex-Dolphins Wide Receiver

The Houston Texans are still exploring options for their roster, with Miller Moss and Tahj Washington among the latest group of hopefuls.

“#Texans worked out receiver Chandler Brayboy, quarterback Miller Moss, receiver Tahj Washington,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported in a post on X on September 8 that underscores what the team is looking for.

The Texans have added players at both quarterback and receiver in recent weeks.

Texans Continue Exploring QB, WR Options

Of the three players that the Texans brought in for a workout on Tuesday, Washington is the only former draft pick.

Originally a seventh-round pick, Washington was the 244th overall selection of the 2024 draft, landing with the Miami Dolphins. He has three receptions for 37 yards in six games with one start so far in his career, and he also contributed on special teams, albeit lightly.

Washington has also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Washington had one reception for 12 yards, drawing four targets during his time with the Dolphins. He did not draw a target in his lone appearance with the Eagles.

Brayboy is a second-year former college free agent who has spent the past two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He posted a 4-42-0 line for the Texans’ AFC South rivals this past preseason.

Moss initially signed with the Chicago Bears following the draft.

The move reunited him with Caleb Williams, whom he backed up in college at USC. Moss had 163 yards on 17-of-31 passing (54.8%) in three preseason games.

Injuries Have Forced Texans Into Roster Moves

The Texans signed rookie UDFA QB Mark Gronowski this week, and they traded for wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. Both moves came in response to Houston losing Graham Mertz and Jayden Higgins, respectively, to season-ending injuries.

They are hoping to have Jaylin Noel available, while Tank Dell remains on injured reserve.

Noel has not suffered any setbacks, though. Meanwhile, Dell is designated to return. The Texans can only hope it is sooner rather than later.