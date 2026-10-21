Texans Add 84-Game Starter as Bad News Forces Roster Shuffle

The Houston Texans have officially reunited with Kenneth Murray, but the news was far less fortunate for Jawhar Jordan.

The Texans announced via their official team website on October 21 that they signed Murray to their practice squad. Murray, 28 in November, is a former first-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers and a starter for the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Texans.

He initially signed with the club in September amid a slew of injuries.

Murray has appeared in two games for the Texans this season, starting in Week 4 against the Cowboys. For his career, he has 503 tackles in 92 games with 84 starts.

Notably, the Texans can only elevate Murray from the practice squad once more this regular season due to league rules. After that, they must either sign him to the 53-man roster to have him active in another game or find another option, should they need one.

Texans Add Kenneth Murray to Practice Squad Amid RB Injury

Murray’s return is notable, given the Texans’ placed on Jordan practice squad IR with a leaves them thinner in the backfield as they get healthier at linebacker.

The Texans expect Jordan back at some point this season.

“It’s my understanding the injury is not season-ending. However, the same rules apply to the practice squad IR list as they do the regular IR list,” the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander reported on X on October 21.

“Meaning he must miss 4 games, and he’d count against their allotted returns if they do decide to bring him back.”

Losing depth hurts on its own, and starter David Montgomery missed Week 6 with a groin injury.

“Every time something happens good for Jawhar Jordan he gets injured. Goodness. Last year after 100-yard game, this year as unquestioned No. 3 back in camp and now after his performance in London,” Stoots & Locker host Landry Locker posted in reaction to the news, adding, “Poor guy can’t catch a break.”

Jordan, 27, was a sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft, and he provided the Texans’ only 100-yard rushing performance in 2025. His six carries for 43 yards and 1 touchdown underscore the explosiveness he adds to the backfield.