Texans Move on $28 Million Former Cowboys Starting Linebacker

The Houston Texans are certainly in the market for linebacker help, and former Dallas Cowboys starter Kenneth Walker is officially on their radar.

“The #Texans hosted LB Kenneth Murray on a visit today,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported in a post on X on September 15, adding that “the former first-round pick started 16 games for the #Cowboys last season. Houston LB Henry To’oTo’o is expected to miss time with a shoulder injury.”

News spread quickly, with the Texans announcing that they placed To’oTo’o on injured reserve on Tuesday, too. Murray, who turns 28 in November, was a first-round pick, taken 23rd overall in the 2020 draft by the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Visit is ongoing for Murray. Could wind up signing in Houston.”

Murray had interest from the New York Giants in July, but nothing materialized, which could ultimately be the Texans’ gain.

Murray has earned $28.4 million in his career and could be a bargain at this point in the year.

Texans Target Ex-Chargers, Cowboys LB Kenneth Murray

A native Houstonian, he attended the University of Oklahoma before entering the NFL. Murray has 497 combined tackles, 9.5 sacks, 3 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 recovery in his career.

He tallied 81 total stops for the Cowboys in 2025, playing in all 17 regular-season contests.

The Texans are thin beyond To’oTo’o. Team captain and Pro Bowler Azeez Al-Shaar remains in place. However, E.J. Speed is already on the PUP list and expected to miss the season.

The Texans signed former sixth-round draft pick Jamal Hill to their active roster from their practice squad to fill the void left by To’oTo’o. That leaves one on the practice squad, though, which could be space for Murray.

How long Murray would remain there would likely be up to him.

If he picks up the scheme quickly, the Texans have already shown a willingness to throw new players into the fire. Of course, that only matters if the Texans sign Murray to a contract.

The Texans have veterans Jake Hansen and Jake Hummel, but both are key special teams contributors. They also have Wade Woodaz and Aiden Fisher, though they are both Day 3 rookie draft selections.