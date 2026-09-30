Texans Could Entertain Trade Offers Amid Nico Collins News

The Houston Texans could have a decision to make on Nico Collins, who returned to practice on Wednesday.

Finances would be a driving factor.

The Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander noted Collins’ contract situation (and, separately, the Texans’ financial outlook) and how it could lead to trade talks. To be clear, Alexander did not say the Texans will explore Collins’ trade value or reach out to teams.

The Texans have also shown no signs of moving on from Collins. Instead, they face situations with him and elsewhere on their roster that make being open to the idea worthwhile.

At the same time, the current risks also appear too great to chance.

Texans Could Listen to Trade Calls on Nico Collins

This offseason will become interesting,” Alexander wrote on September 30 in response to a direct question about if the Texans will be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline and who could have value.”I think Nico Collins is someone the Texans could consider trading when teams call again to gauge their interest.

“While I know they love him, his contract expires after the 2027 season, and he has yet to receive a new deal. His trade value is still great, which would give general manager Nick Caserio something to think about.”

There is a rub, though.

“The Texans would have to feel comfortable that Jayden Higgins was ready to take that next step as a No. 1 wide receiver first,” Alexander wrote.

Nico Collins Reality Check Looms Large

Higgins is out for the season with a torn ACL suffered during a joint practice this preseason. It will be nigh impossible for him to convince the Texans of anything beyond his health for several months still.

Alexander also added a disclaimer.

“To be clear, I’m not saying the Texans will trade Collins,” he wrote. “But teams certainly will call the Texans, who will almost certainly listen to those calls and what these teams have to offer.”

Collins’ $60 million revised contract is a relative bargain for the value he has provided the Texans, particularly over the past three seasons. However, in addition to durability concerns, the Texans’ looming potential salary cap constraints will force some difficult conversations.

“In 2028, cuts will need to be made,” Alexander wrote of the fallout from a potential extension for C.J. Stroud in response to another direct question. “The big contracts to watch are Collins, Kamari Lassiter, Danielle Hunter and Calen Bullock. I think the Texans will only be able to make two of those contracts work.”

Alexander also noted the uncertainty of the Texans’ depth behind Collins.

Texans WR Room Under Microscope

Collins’ situation is what it is, as is Higgins’. But the Texans have plenty of uncertainty elsewhere in their wide receiver room that could foreshadow significant changes in 2027, if not sooner.

The Texans traded for Kayshon Boutte to replace Higgins. Boutte has six receptions for 79 yards through three games. He is also a free agent after the 2026 season. Incumbents Jaylin Noel, Xavier Hutchinson, and Jared Wayne have not shown enough to predict WR2 ceilings.

Tank Dell is still coming back from an injury that he suffered in 2024.

The Texans may very well entertain trade calls for Collins next offseason. Even then, though, they would need to have made a significant change for such a move to make sense.