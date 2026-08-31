Former Houston Texans Wide Receiver Called ‘Best Bargain’ in NFL

The Houston Texans rostered a player now considered one of the top options available in Noah Brown, and his current status happens to align with his former team’s needs.

Houston has lost second-year wide receiver Jayden Higgins for the season due to a torn ACL, and they have navigated injury concerns with several other players before trimming their group down to 53 players.

Perhaps Brown could still be a fitting flier for the Texans in the aftermath of the cutdown, too.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed Brown first among the “best bargain free agents” at the wide receiver position.

“The Las Vegas Raiders are in the early stages of a rebuild and opted to release 30-year-old wideout Noah Brown after a short stint with the team. However, Brown would be a strong option for a contender looking for proven depth at the position,” Knox wrote on August 31.

“Brown appeared in only four games for the Commanders last season because of groin and rib injuries. However, he caught 35 passes for 453 yards and a touchdown in 2024. Since entering the NFL in 2017, he has appeared in 91 regular-season games and caught 151 passes for 2,083 yards.”

Brown spent the 2023 season with the Texans, starting seven of 10 games.

Originally a seventh-round pick, Brown was taken 239th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2017 draft.

Brown finished his season with the Texans with 33 receptions, 567 yards, and 2 touchdowns, and he has a 155-2,083-6 line for his career, showing a penchant for coming through with big plays in the clutch.

Texans Go Light at Wide Receiver

The Texans may feel they do not need Brown, who would be the oldest receiver on their roster by at least four years.

Two-time Pro Bowler leads a group that includes recent draft picks Jaylin Noel and Xavier Hutchinson, as well as former undrafted free agent Jared Wayne. The Texans also acquired Kayshon Boutte in a trade with the New England Patriots.

Collins, Hutchinson, and Wayne all provide size, while Boutte and Noel add explosiveness.

The Texans are also hoping to get 2023 third-round pick Tank Dell back. He is on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. That is the minimum time he must remain on it is four weeks.

Brown may not outshine any of the Texans’ current options in any particular category. He also did not play under current Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley during his lone campaign with the franchise. He is, however, an experienced veteran with good size and hands.

Knox listed the Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins as potential landing spots for Brown.

Those are two franchises at much different stages than the Texans. They would be among Browns’ best chance at making a deep playoff run in 2026.

Former Texans QB Lands on ‘Best Bargains’ List

In addition to Brown, Knox also listed former Texans quarterback Josh Johnson among the “best bargains.” Johnson ranked second ahead of Will Levis, formerly of Houston’s AFC South rivals, the Tennessee Titans.

“Josh Johnson, who was released by the Cincinnati Bengals, is another seasoned quarterback with the experience needed to be a high-end backup. The 40-year-old has been in the NFL since 2008, has played in 50 games with 11 starts, and has appeared in games for seven different franchises,” Knox wrote.

“Johnson’s familiarity with many different offensive systems should allow him to step right into a valuable depth role.”

The Texans, notably, have a need for a third, emergency QB behind C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills.

Johnson was last with the Texans during the 2017 season. He never saw the field during a regular-season contest for the organization. He and Brown could be fitting targets for head coach DeMeco Ryans and the Texans.