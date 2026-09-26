Texans Make Final Move With $15 Million All-Pro in Roster Shake-Up

The Houston Texans have made a telling and, for now, final decision on George Odum.

“Third and final practice squad elevation for #Texans special teams ace and former All-Pro #Colts #49ers George Odum for Indianapolis road game, per a league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on September 26. “Odum had a tackle vs. #Bills and has played 33 plays, and 55 percent of the special teams snaps.”

Wilson added that Odum “has 205 career tackles, three interceptions, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries.”

Indeed, Odum’s primary function with the Texans is as a special teams contributor as he prepares to face his former team. He is a two-time All-Pro there, with more than $15 million in career earnings, earning First Team honors with the Colts in 2020 and Second Team Honors in 2022.

Odum logged his first tackle of the regular season in Week 2 and has not played on defense.

Still, the Texans know he still has some play-making ability to him. Odum played 71 snaps in the Texans’ preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers, per Pro Football Focus.

Texans’ George Odum Proved Value, Versatility

Odum finished that Texans win with 8 total tackles and 1 interception. The Texans hope to not be forced into needing Odum on the back end, where Pro Bowl Calen Bullock and Super Bowl champion Reed Blankenship patrol.

Still, that they can cannot be overlooked.

The Texans battled injuries at safety last season, leading to the addition of Blankenship in free agency during the 2026 offseason.

Blankenship has gotten off to a rocky start. The Texans also traded 2025 part-time starter Jaylen Reed to the New England Patriots for wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. M.J. Stewart, had his 21-day practice window opened recently, but followed a day of activity with non-participation.

The Texans list two other players at safety: rookie Kamari Ramsey and nickelback Jalen Pitre.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans and the Texans may have painted themselves into a corner with Odum. However, Odum has forced their hand, possibly, earning a spot on the 53-man roster.