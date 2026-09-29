Houston Texans Sign 1,800-Yard Former Raiders Running Back to Roster

The Houston Texans are bringing back fan favorite Dare Ogunbowale.

“The #Texans are signing RB Dare Ogunbowale from the Raiders’ practice squad, per a source,” the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander reported in a post on X on September 29, leading the way with the news.

Ogunbowale’s return to the Texans follows moves to bring back linebacker Caleb Johnson and wide receiver Treyvhon Saunders.

Ogunbowale is a running back, but that might not be the reason the Texans have moved to bring him back into the fold three weeks into the season.

Texans Bring Back Dare Ogunbowale

Ogunbowale, 32, is a former undrafted free agent who was valued by the Texans for his special teams and third-down contributions.

He has rushed for 594 yards and 5 touchdowns on 177 carries. He also has 109 receptions for 850 yards and 2 touchdowns. Moreover, Ogunbowale has 424 yards as a kick returner, giving him 1,874 all-purpose yards for his career.

The Texans do not necessarily need depth behind David Montgomery and Woody Marks.

However, that is where Ogunbowale’s special teams work comes into focus, which is a likely reason he is back with the Texans.

“For as bad as the Texans special teams unit has been, I can understand this one,” ESPN 97.5’s Jacob Barzilla posted in reaction adding, “They have looked totally out of [sync] and Dare has been a super reliable guy on that side.”

“The return teams have been a big part of the reason Houston is 0-3.”

The Texans have had issues in all three phases, and Ogunbowale will not rectify their special teams woes all by himself.

He does add leadership and has familiarity with the group, though. His dual-threat ability out of the backfield is also still highly valuable. Montgomery is not explosive, and Marks has been banged up at times in his young career.

The Texans are wise to further bolster their depth.