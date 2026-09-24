Texans Receive Ominous Insider Intel on 56-Game Starter

The Houston Texans got unfortunate news on right guard Ed Ingram.

It came right along with the news that starting wide receiver Nico Collins is not expected to play in Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts. Unfortunately for the Texans, Ingram is also expected to miss that game, per KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson.

Ingram is already off to an ominous start. He missed the first practice of the week on Wednesday due to the groin injury that sidelined him in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ingram has been relatively durable in his career.

Texans RG Ed Ingram Not Expected to Play vs Colts

Ingram has started 56 of 63 games played in the NFL. He has never logged fewer than 14 appearances in a single season entering the 2026 campaign. He did that with the Texans in 2025. Ingram has also made at least that many starts in three of his four NFL seasons.

A former second-round pick (59th overall) of the Minnesota Vikings in 2022, his is Year 2 in Houston. His return on a three-year, $37.5 million contract was polarizing.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell called it the Texans’ “worst” of the offseason.

“Among the various moves [Nick] Caserio made up front a year ago, trading a sixth-round pick to the Vikings for Ingram might have been his biggest success. Ingram had been a liability in Minnesota and was benched midway through the 2024 season,” Barnwell wrote in an article published in May.

“There’s a price for which bringing Ingram back would have made sense. But on this deal, Ingram is earning $15 million in 2026 and getting $5 million of the $9.25 million he’s owed in 2027 guaranteed at signing.”

Barwell’s concern was about Ingram’s pass protection remaining poor. But also the 6-foot-3, 307-pund RG’s ability to maintain his run blocking prowess after a veritable breakout last season.

Ingram remained solid in the run game in Week 1. However, his pass blocking remained an issue.