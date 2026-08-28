Packers’ Micah Parsons Does Not Hold Back About Texans’ Danielle Hunter

Houston Texans star Danielle Hunter has a fan in Micah Parsons of the Green Bay Packers, who did not hide his respect for the former Minnesota Vikings star.

“Danielle Hunter, to me, is literally the most underrated rusher of our generation. I don’t know why,” Parsons said on “The Edge” with Micah Parsons on August 25. “He probably has the most toolbox out of any of us from the edge position.

“He can do anything; He could beat you with speed, he could beat you with power, he could beat you with spins. Bro, I seen him do a chop, cross, spin move on Sewell, bro.”

Parsons continued, “It don’t matter who he goes against. It’s hard to get his number, bro.”

“I’ll never forget, I think Houston came to play Dallas like three years ago–two years before last–and he had a quiet first half. Second half, when we had to throw that ball? Sack, sack, sack. He had 3.0 sacks in the second half. He is just so elite to me.”

It was actually 2.0 sacks in a 34-10 Texans win over the Cowboys in Week 11 of the 2024 regular season.

Both were in the second half, though.

Danielle Hunter Gets Strong Words From J.J. Watt

Parsons’ comments notably came about just one day before images of Hunter went viral. Hunter’s presence is impressive, as former Texans star J.J. Watt noted while discussing the Texans’ outlook for this coming season.

“I always say, I can go in the weight room, and I can get a good pump. And at the end of a really good lifting session, I’ll look in the mirror, and I’ll be like, ‘Oh, yeah. I look pretty good.’ Danielle wakes up and rolls out of bed and looks better than I have ever looked after my best pump,” Watt said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on August 28.

“That’s just how he walks around. That’s not after a workout, that’s not after biceps, that is just how the dude walks around. It is unbelievable.”

As much attention as Will Anderson Jr. gets, and rightfully so, Hunter undoubtedly makes his job easier. The latter draws attention and ensures that opposing offensive lines can only do so much to neutralize either one of them on the rush.

“I think that’s why you see Will’s progression, since he’s gotten there, gotten so much better and higher, because he actually had that veteran. “People miss out on so much veteran presence in the National Football League; it’s not even funny. People like, ‘Oh, he’s just not a good player.’ No, he just didn’t have good vets.”

Texans Know Star EDGEs Value

Anderson may not have ever gone down that path as a top-notch prospect. However, he has admitted that Hunter made an immediate impact on him, suggesting that he should eat his vegetables during their first interaction in the Texans’ team cafeteria.

The Texans also know Hunter’s worth.

They rewarded him with a contract extension earlier this year, ensuring that he and Anderson–who also received an extension–will continue wrecking shop for opposing offensive lines at least through the 2027 season.