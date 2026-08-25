Texans Add Former Jaguars Pass Rusher Amid Roster Uncertainty

DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans are adding some EDGE help in Derick Parish.

“Former Jaguars 2023 sixth-round pick and UFL edge rusher [Derek] Parish reached agreement today with the Houston Texans,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on August 25.

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson–who previously reported on Parish’s workout with the Texans–also added in a follow-up, “Parish impressed team in workout today and reached a deal, per league source. Pearland grad, former @UHFootballFeed standout is a former #Jaguars seventh round pick has played for @UFLDefenders and @TorontoArgos Against Texas Tech, Parish conference record with 4.5 sacks 6.5 tackles-for-losses and a forced fumble. Has also played fullback.”

Parish is listed at 6-foot-1. He is also listed as a tight end on ESPN and on Pro Football Reference. That versatility could help him secure a roster spot. He will look to prove his worth while the Texans try to get healthy.

Texans Six Ex-Texans EDGE Derek Parish

The Jaguars selected Parish in the seventh round with the 240th overall pick in the 2023 draft by the Jaguars.

However, the new Texans pass rusher has yet to see the field during an NFL regular-season contest in three years. His last NFL action came during the 2023 preseason. Then, he drew one target in 14 snaps across two contests with the Jaguars.

Parish has 23 total tackles, 3.0 sacks, and 1 forced fumble for the DC Defenders in 2025.

“Derek Parish, Pearland grad, UH alum, set to play for hometown #Texans on Friday night vs. #Panthers per source,” Wilson posted. “Team is down three defensive ends: Dylan Horton (IR, torn Achilles), minor injuries for Jadeveon Clowney (ankle), Domonique Robinson (calf).”

Parish beat out former Baltimore Ravens EDGE Tyus Bowser, who also worked out for the Texans on Tuesday.

Draft Profiles on Derek Parish

Parish’s pre-draft profiles still offer the best summary of what the Texans hope to get from him. He has been out of the league since the 2023 season. That also suggests he could take some time to get reacclimated.

“Parish is an active, full-steam-ahead edge defender, but his short arms will be detrimental in helping him get away from blockers, both as a run defender and pass rusher. His body type, toughness and knockback mentality make him a strong candidate to transition to the fullback position,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote before the 2023 draft.

“Might not hear his name called during the draft, but his special teams potential gives him a solid chance to make a team.”

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler also weighed in on the Texas native and Houston alum.

“He was recruited to Houston as a linebacker before moving to edge rusher, where he spent the majority of his college career. He was on pace for a record-setting senior year before a torn bicep injury. But he returned in time for the East-West Shrine Bowl, where he transitioned to fullback (played only eight offensive snaps in his six college seasons),” Brugler wrote in “The Beast” draft guide in 2023.

Brugler added, “Overall, Parish has a limited body of work on offense, but he is passionate about football with elite competitive toughness, which will make it extremely difficult for a coaching staff to cut him. He has the makeup of a special teams ace.”