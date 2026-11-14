NFL Issues Punishment for Two Players Over Houston Texans Game

The Houston Texans got some unfortunate news about Jalen Pitre from the NFL.

The NFL announced on November 14 that they fined Pitre two times for a total of $30,800 over infractions committed during the Texans’ win over the Los Angeles Cargers in Week 9. Both fines were for “unnecessary roughness” and impermissible “use of the helmet.”

Pitre was not flagged for either infraction during the contest, but at least one of them was expected following commentary on it during the contest.

Both incidents also occurred during the second quarter.

The first came on third-and-8 play from the Texans 8-yard line. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert found Tre’ Harris for a 7-yard loss, with Pitre making the stop behind the line of scrimmage.

That play drew commentary from the broadcast booth, including rules analyst Gene Steratore, who argued that Pitre was guilty of a “hit on a defenseless player.”

That would have meant a fine up to $17,911 for a first offense and $23,882 for a second.

As it stands, the NFL did not fine Pitre even the full standard amount for use of the helmet infractions, which is $23,882 for first-time infractions and $47,762 after that, even though his two fines equated to somewhere in between.

Chargers Player Fined as NFL Docks Texans’ Jalen Pitre

Pitre’s second infraction came just before halftime, when Herbert connected with tight end Charlie Kolar for a 5-yard gain.

Again Pitre made the stop without incident in real time.

Pitre was the only Texans player fined over the contest, but the NFL had something for the Chargers, too. Specifically, Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson received a $12,537 fine for “striking/kicking/kneeing.”

This, like Pitre’s first fine, was expected, especially because officials flagged Jackson for it in real time.

It happened during the fourth quarter.

On a second-and-4 play from the Chargers 34-yard line, Texans running back took a handoff for no gain. Marlowe Wax received credit for making the stop. However, officials flagged Jackson for unnecessary roughness over a post-play dust-up with Texans tight end Marlin Klein.

NFL Passes on Fining Face Mask Calls

Players from both sides of this contest were fortunate to avoid further punishment from the NFL. The group includes Texans linebacker Henry To’oTo’o. To’oTo’o was one of three players flagged for face mask infractions during the contest.

Tarheeb Still and Teair Tart of the Chargers were the others.

Fines for face mask penalties can reach $11,941 for first offenses and up to $17,911 for second offenses.

However, this game is a strong example of the NFL acting at its own discretion, levying fines that vary from their listed amounts, fining players over infractions that went uncalled, and not fining others for penalties that were.

Pitre will look to play cleaner as the Texans visit the Cleveland Browns in Week 10.