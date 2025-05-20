Texans’ $39 Million Former 2nd-Round Pick Deemed ‘Best-Kept Secret’

The Houston Texans have made a point to reinvest in their homegrown talent in recent months, and safety Jalen Pitre stands out. Entering his fourth season and with a three-year, $39 million contract extension, Pitre is a weapon for the Texans.

The former No. 37 overall pick of the 2022 draft is coming off an injury-shortened 2024 season, but expectations for him remain high.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder deemed the fourth-year pro the Texans’ “best-kept secret.”

“Pitre did everything a coaching staff expects from a nickelback last season,” Holder wrote on May 19. “He was good in coverage, earning a 71.3 grade from Pro Football Focus, and even better against the run with a 79.5 mark in that area. The 2022 second-round pick also made several impact tackles, recording 23 ‘defensive stops’, via PFF.”

Jalen Pitre has been A DOG to start this year. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UIggk3tYoV — BELTWAY BOYZ (@beltwayboyz) September 16, 2024

Pitre, who turns 26 in June, recorded 65 total tackles, 8 pass deflections, 6 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, and 1 interception in 2024.

Despite his designation, the Texans need Pitre to regain his rookie form.

Texans DB Jalen Pitre Trending in Wrong Direction Amid Contract Extension

Pitre burst onto the scene, tallying 5 picks as a rookie to go with 147 combined stops, 1 forced fumble, 1 recovery, and 1.0 sacks in 2022. He also finished fifth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

His per-game tackling numbers have dropped in each season since then.

Pitre also has 1 INT since that season, which he logged in Week 8 of the 2024 campaign after going all of 2023 without one.

Availability has played a significant role, particularly last season. Pitre played in 17 games as a rookie. But he played in 15 games in 2023 and 12 games in 2024, a trend the Texans need to end after extending him in April.

Their first realistic opportunity to move on from him is in 2027.

That remains an unlikely outcome barring something drastic changing, considering Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans’ comments about Pitre after his extension

“Jalen represents everything that you want in a player and a person. He’s consistent, hardworking. He’s very dedicated to putting the team first and doing whatever it takes for the team to be successful, and he’s been just an outstanding young man to work with,” Ryans told reporters in April.

“I’m fired up for Jalen. Jalen was a truly impact player for us when he was on the field. He was all over the place, causing havoc, and we expect to see the same for a long time. So, I’m excited for Jalen. Happy for him.”

“Also, it’s just a – I think – just a cool example of a guy, who puts his head down, works hard, does things the right way, and he’s rewarded for it. And that’s one beauty of this game, playing in the NFL; what it provides for you and your family. Jalen is representative of everything that you can ask for.”

Derek Stingley on Right Track

Notably, Pitre’s draft classmate, Derek Stingley, has trended in the opposite general direction to start his career. Stingley appeared in nine games as a rookie due to injury. He played in 11 games in 2023 and all 17 contests in 2024.

Stingley, who received a three-year, $90 million extension, started all of those contests.

Derek Stingley Jr. ‘24 teach tape Puts Tyreek Hill in hell 🔐 pic.twitter.com/JN2w29ifxL — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) May 9, 2025

He has seen his production trend accordingly, setting career highs with 54 total tackles and 18 pass deflections. Stingley also tied his career high with 5 INTs.