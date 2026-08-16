Texans Get Good News Amid Ominous Development With Tank Dell

The Houston Texans got back to work following their preseason opener, and Jalen Pitre and Tank Dell drew attention.

Unfortunately for the Texans, they did it in opposite ways.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans has already made it clear that he expects the team’s healthy players to suit up in Preseason Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders, and the latest on Dell and Pitre will impact those plans.

Texans Get Jalen Pitre Back as Tank Dell Misses Practice

The Texans’ return to the practice field was highlighted, at least early, with notes that Pitre had returned to the field, followed by news of Dell’s absence. The Texans will play on Thursday again this coming week, making participation key, even with the Week 1 slate just finishing.

“Jalen Pitre #Texans nickel practicing today was out last week,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported in a post on X on August 15.

Very few Texans starters played against the Los Angeles Chargers.

That was the plan all along, allowing Pitre’s status to fly a bit under the radar. He missed multiple games last season and in each of the previous two seasons. His return is good news for the Texans, who navigated a host of injuries and cycled through safeties in 2025.

Dell, however, has been under the microscope as he works his way back from a devastating knee injury that cost him the entire 2025 season.

News of his absence first came amid reporting on another Texans wide receiver, second-year playmaker Jaylin Noel, but the list of injured players was quickly revealed to be much larger, spanning multiple position groups on the roster.

“Jaylin Noel remains in the side during practice,” Stoots & Locker’s Landry Locker posted. “Also no Tank Dell today.”

Dell beat expectations, avoiding an injured list to start training camp.

It remains to be seen if the Texans will consider him “healthy” enough to play against the Raiders. He is certainly off to an ominous start in that regard. Again, Dell’s absence was noteworthy, but not the only one for the Texans.

Texans Battling Attrition Ahead of Raiders Game

So far, no Texans starters appear to be in danger of missing the Raiders game due to injuries. However, their depth could be tested.

“#Texans not practicing Sunday: Tank Dell, Jaylin Noel (pinkie finger, hamstring), Ja’Marcus Ingram (shoulder), Collin Wright (strain, soft tissue, day to day), Jake Hansen (ankle), Brevin Jordan (knee), Jawhar Jordan (strained hip flexor), British Brooks (broken hand),” Wilson noted.

The Texans signed running back Owen Wright and tight end Louis Hansen to help out.

They have also explored a reunion with cornerback Ka’dar Hollman and tried to resolve their LB issues, signing Sione Takitaki. However, he also suffered an injury and went on IR.

The Texans will need to remain diligent. Chances are high that they will experience more injury setbacks. However, they also have to hope that the rate at which they are losing players slows. They lost four players against the Chargers in their preseason-opening loss.

At least one of those players, QB Graham Mertz, is out for the season.