Texans Running Back Limps Off Field Against Chargers

The Houston Texans are having a rough preseason debut. Trailing the Los Angeles Chargers by multiple scores and already down both quarterback Graham Mertz and cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram, Joshua Pitsenberger went to the Texans’ sideline.

Pitsenberger is a rookie undrafted free agent out of the Ivy League.

He was the Texans’ RB2 on the night, behind only fellow UDFA Noah Whittington, in both of their professional debuts.

Texans’ Joshua Pitsenberger Departs Chargers Preseason Game

On a night that went every way but how the Texans envisioned, Pitsenberger’s injury came at the tail end of what was ultimately a 27-7 loss at home to the visiting Chargers in their share preseason opener.

Pitsenberger took a handoff with 2:31 left on the clock in the Texans’ eventual loss.

He gained 5 yards before Chargers linebacker Emany Johnson tackled him, leaving Pitsenberger to limp his way to the Texans’ sideline.

“Following his run just before the 2:00 warning, RB Joshua Pitsenberger limps off the field and heads inside the #Texans medical tent,” SportsTalk 790’s Adam Wexler posted on X following the prospect’s exit from the contest.

Like Davis Mills for Mertz, Whittington had to take over following Pitsenberger’s injury.

Pitsenberger finished the game with 33 yards on nine carries, while Whittington tallied 40 yards on his 13 attempts.

The Texans rested top backs David Montgomery and Woody Marks. However, they are already dealing with injuries to British Brooks and Jawhar Jordan. The Texans could need to explore external options to make it through the preseason.

This story will be updated.