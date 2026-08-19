Kirk Cousins Admits Getting ‘Upset’ Against Texans Amid Raiders HC’s Comments

The Houston Texans got to see “upset” Kirk Cousins during their joint practice session against the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday.

A four-year Pro Bowler, Cousins is in his first year with the Raiders. The Raiders played the Texans closely during the 2024 regular season. They did so with a less accomplished QB in Geno Smith under center.

On Tuesday, Cousins got a first-hand account of what Smith dealt with in-game last year.

‘Upset’ Kirk Cousins Had to ‘Remind’ Texans

Cousins noted that during the joint practice against the Texans, he got his elbow hit. When asked about it afterward, he cited an anecdote about Raiders teammate Maxx Crosby, who had a busy day in his own right.

Asked why he got “upset” towards the end of the session, Cousins spoke candidly.

“Well, my elbow got hit. And I joke with Maxx, I say, ‘You can touch me anywhere you want, just don’t touch my arm. But you want to bump me in the ribs–I think if anything, hit me in the hips or the ribs is actually good, because it simulates what I need to feel,’” Cousins told reporters on August 18. “I said, ‘The elbow and the shoulder’s where I could sprain something pretty easily. So, if you could just help me.’”

Cousins explained that he is so adamant about it due to injuries. Durability issues have cost him multiple games in three straight seasons.

“I got some scars from some hits in real games, where helmets go into armpits and things, and it ruins your season. So, I was just asking him to just stay off the arm, and had to remind the Texans as well: You can hit me anywhere you want, or I might as well just take the red jersey off. Because you’re playing with, sometimes, an understood rule that, if it’s not understood, then what are we doing?”

Kirk Cousins Praises Texans Defense

Despite admittedly getting “upset,” Cousins offered lofty praise for the Texans’ disruptive defense. The group ranked first overall and second in scoring during the 2025 regular season.

“It was good. It was a good challenge. You feel their rush. They do a good job pursuing and playing fast, and it felt a lot like these joint practices can get. We throw a jab, they throw a jab in terms of just making a play here, they make a play there,” Cousins told reporters after Tuesday’s joint session.

“And that’s kind of pro football right now, … it’s very back and forth. And I was pleased with the way we made some plays. Just would have loved to have u you know finished the last period I guess with um with more production.”

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak also praised the Texans.

Asked about a throw to standout tight end Brock Bowers, the time rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza had in the pocket to deliver the pass, and if that was their ideal, Kubiak was also candid.

“They do a great job of making you check the ball down, and tackling you, and forcing turnovers. So, it’s hard to get the ball down the field on them,” Kubiak said, adding, “But if it’s just one play you’re talking about after practice, that’s probably a concern. You need more.”