Multiple Raiders Players Facing Potential Punishment After Texans Game

The Houston Texans jumped out to an early lead over the Las Vegas Raiders in the second preseason game for both clubs, and several players from the latter could hear from the league office this coming week.

Even in the preseason, the NFL enforces its rules.

That is a lesson rookie Jonah Laulu, Jermod McCoy, and Roman Hemby are almost certain to find out the hard way.

Texans’ Noah Whittington, Justin Watson Draw Costly Penalties Against Raiders

During the first quarter of the game with 5:32 to go, Texans running back Noah Whittington took a handoff into the teeth of the Raiders defense. He was met by several members of the Raiders.

The pack included Lualu, a third-year defensive tackle, who was called for a facemask penalty.

The league rules specify, “If a player grasps an opponent’s facemask or helmet opening, he must immediately release it. He shall not grasp and control, twist, turn, push, or pull the facemask or helmet opening of an opponent in any direction.

Per the NFL, facemask penalties carry fines beginning at $11,941 for first offenses, with second offenses reaching $17,911.

This is Laulu’s first offense of the campaign.

During the second quarter, Davis Mills and Justin Watson failed to connect on a pass play. It resulted in Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy, a rookie fourth-round pick, celebrating by standing over the three-time Super Bowl champion.

“There shall be no unsportsmanlike conduct. This applies to any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship,” the NFL’s rules page noted, specifying, among other items, “Using baiting or taunting acts or words that may engender ill will between teams.”

That drew a flag for taunting. That could cost McCoy $11,941, since it is his first offense. It carries the same second-offense increase as face mask penalties.

Raiders Go 3-for-3 Through 3 Quarters

In the third quarter of the contest, Raiders running back Roman Hemby committed an illegal blindside block.

Per the NFL, “It is a foul if a player initiates a block when his path is toward or parallel to his own end line and makes forcible contact to his opponent with his helmet, forearm, or shoulder, unless the contact occurs in close-line play prior to the ball leaving that area.

Moreover, “The ball is not considered to have left that area if the player who takes the snap, either from shotgun position or from under center, retreats in the pocket immediately or with slight delay, and hands the ball to another player, passes the ball, is tackled, or runs with the ball himself during a designed play. Any forcible contact in close-line play is still subject to the restrictions for crackback and peel back blocks.”

Those carry fines starting at $17,911 for first offenses and up to $23,882 on second offenses.

Texans Avoid Costly Night

As with all incidents, though, the final decision is at the league’s discretion. Still, it was a sloppy game for the Raiders, while the Texans avoided trouble.

The Raiders had nine penalties. Those cost them 83 yards as of the 7:36 mark in the fourth quarter. The hosting Texans had been tagged three times for 20 yards. Now, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans played his starters on offense, while the Raiders played all backups.

Still, one team showed far greater discipline than the other for much of the night.

If there is a gripe for Ryans, it is that his team was unable to finish the job, losing the matchup 22-20 following some sloppy play of their own in the second half.