Texans Sign Former Ravens ‘Greek God’ After Cutting Brevin Jordan

The Houston Texans have a new playmaker at C.J. Stroud’s disposal, in fifth-year veteran Zaire Mitchell-Paden.

“#Texans signing former #Saints tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden to practice squad,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 31. “Mitchell-Paden (6-5, 257) has also played for #Ravens and #Browns.

“Florida Atlantic alum.”

Mitchell-Paden has played in eight games, logging one start and recording two receptions for 17 yards, with one reception each between his Browns and Ravens stints.

“Zaire Mitchell-Paden went undrafted in 2022,” BaltimoreRavens.com’s Ryan Mink wrote in September 2025, ahead of the tight end’s regular-season debut, in which he played a ‘hyrbrid” role and “threw a key block” that led to a touchdown from Derrick Henry. “It was worth the wait for the Maryland native.”

Mink continued, descirbing Mitchell-Paden as “the 6-foot-5, 257-pound player, who is built like a Greek God.”

“Sweet,” Houston Stressans (Garret Williams) posted on X in reaction to the Texans’ move on Mitchell-Paden. “Big bodied Y TE. UDFA out of FAU in 2022 with only one year of college ball. Seems still like a raw/developmental guy.”

Texans Cut Spot Starter, Add Ex-Browns, Ravens, Saints TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden

Mitchell’s arrival comes after the Texans parted ways with multiple tight end including former draft picks Brevin Jordan, Layne Pryor, and Luke Lachey, the latter of whom was cut in May.

Jordan started 12 of the 36 games that he played in for the Texans.

Unfortunately, injuries continued to plague him, cutting his promising 2026 offseason and ultimately leading the Texans to part ways. He remains available with waiver claims processed.

In that sense, the bar for Mitchell-Paden is low: availability. If he can give the Texans someone they can call up in the even something happens to starter Dalton Schultz, or top backups Foster Moreau and Marlin Klein, Mitchell-Paden could have a new NFL home.

The Texans hope their efforts to bolster the tight end room pay off.

They battled injuries at the position in 2025, including with Schultz forced from the the AFC Divisional Playoff loss to the New England Patriots due to an injury.