Texans Add Former Chiefs Wide Receiver Amid Setback With Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Houston Texans are turning to former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Nikko Remigio amid another injury concern, this time with Marvin Harrison Jr.

“#Texans signing former #Chiefs wide receiver-return specialist Nikko Remigio to 53-man roster, per a league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on November 12, including some highlights of the newest playmaker in Houston.

Career kick return average: 26.0

Career punt return average: 7.5

Three career catches, 69 yards

Reimigio is a former undrafted free agent from the 2023 class.

He played his college ball at Fresno State and, before that, Cal. He is expected to contribute primarily on special teams.

“Slot receiver and return specialist who stands out more with the ball in his hands than as a natural separator on routes,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote before the draft in 2023. “Fresno State’s offense did a nice job of finding creative ways to get the ball in Remigio’s hands and he paid them back with a consistent ability to find yardage. He could struggle to uncover over the first two levels against NFL man coverage, but he has talent as a quick-game option who can handle return duties.”

Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub said that they wanted Remigio back.

Remigio, who turned 27 on November 4, has played in 27 games with one start.

He joins the Texans, who lost return man Jaylin Noel for the season to a toe injury. Tank Dell and Tremon Smith are the only other Texans players with punt returns this season, and they have four between them.

Smith, Woody Marks, and Xavier Hutchinson have also returned kicks, but Marks did not practice on Thursday either.

That is also the concern with Harrison.

Texans Sign Former Chiefs WR/RS Nikko Remigio

The Chiefs waived Remigio and defensive end Jack Pyburn on November 11, following their deadline trade for former Indianapolis Colts receiver Josh Downs.

Harrison joined Marks, Azeez Al-Shaair, Brevin Jordan, and Keylan Rutledge as non-participants in the Texans’ second practice of the week. Harrison was notably a limited participant in Wednesday’s session.

The Texans have faced scrutiny over the Harrison trade.

Their slew of injuries at receiver fueled the need to make a move, but Harrison–like Kayshon Boutte before him–has not immediately shown out following his trade to the Texans.

Soft-tissue injuries can be tricky to navigate, and the Texans have already lost multiple players at the position. The Texans must tread lightly with Harrison, and that could be exactly what they are doing by resting his balky hamstring.