Rival Execs Get Honest About C.J. Stroud Amid ‘Concern’ Over Texans

There is “concern” around C.J. Stroud ahead of what is widely viewed as a critical season for the fourth-year quarterback. In a sense, the Houston Texans are the reason.

Stroud’s stellar rookie season has given way to back-to-back campaigns of steps back in meaningful areas. A poor 2025 postseason even overshadowed the progress he made last season in a new offense under offensive Nick Caley.

Several unnamed executives have questions amid that “concern” that Houston is the issue.

The Texans ranked third among AFC teams, per The Athletic’s Mike Sando on September 3, with one exec saying their roster could be the best, but the “big difference” is the QB.

Another executive noted Stroud’s struggles from last season and suggested being unconvinced Stroud will look better this coming season. A third picked the Texans as the AFC champs. But that executive highlighted the strength of the team rather than its starting QB.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell believes they “should feel like Super Bowl contenders” with a QB caveat.

Texans Plan Around C.J. Stroud Questioned

“There’s unquestionable anxiety about Stroud,” Barnwell wrote on Septemer 3. “Perhaps that’s unwarranted. Stroud posted a 61.7 QBR during the 2025 regular season, which was good for 11th in the league, ahead of quarterbacks such as Trevor Lawrence and Bo Nix. He did that with inconsistent offensive line play and a moribund run game, issues that have plagued Houston throughout Stroud’s first three seasons in the NFL.”

Barnwell continued, nothing that his “concern” around Stroud is really “that those issues haven’t really been resolved.”

Barnwell believes Stroud could emerge from the 2026 season in line to become the “highest-paid player in NFL history.” The QB also faces the potential of “ a world where things go south and he’s competing for his job — or on another roster altogether — in 2027.”

In addition to a potentially deeper field of playoff contenders, Barnwell also questioned the Texans’ additions at running back and along the offensive line.

He noted a “shift” in the perception around Stroud following his breakout rookie season.

“There are still legitimate questions about the sort of help Stroud will receive,” Barnwell wrote. “That might be the most realistic shift between the Stroud some saw as a rookie and the one who hasn’t significantly built on that impressive debut campaign. He needs help. Stroud might not be able to single-handedly propel the offense forward in the way that the league’s true high-end quarterbacks can.”

Barnwell argued that Stroud had an “unsustainable” 1.0% interception rate as a rookie and was “impressive” at picking up big plays at 8.2 YPA. Colleague Ben Solak has also noted that drop-off, while Barnwell added “Stroud hasn’t been close to either number since then.”

$100 Million Guaranteed Possibly on the Line for C.J. Stroud

Stroud remains the crux of Barnwell’s argument, even amid the questions around the Texans entering the 2026 season.

Again, the “biggest contract in NFL history” is a possibility in Barnwell’s estimation.

However, so is the notion that the version of Stroud that the Texans have gotten over the past two seasons is what the QB truly is as a player. Barnell noted that how 2027 goes for Stroud could be difference in him getting “$100 million or more in guaranteed money” or not.