Rivals Do Not Hold Back About Texans’ Derek Stingley Jr.

The Houston Texans’ defense led the NFL in yards allowed and finished second in scoring, thanks in no small part to Derek Stingley Jr.’s efforts.

The numbers already show that he is one of the NFL’s best players at any position, let alone among cornerbacks. He also has the accolades that underscore just how good the two-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro is.

Heading into the 2026 season, though, Stingley’s impact has gotten more validation.

Texans’ Derek Stingley Jr. Holds Serve

Stingley ranked as high as first and as low as sixth in a recent poll, with the Texans’ star landing in the No. 2 slot for the second year in a row. His lockdown coverage skills and playmaking ability both stand out.

“Stingley received several first-place votes thanks to his elite ball production and instincts. No NFL cornerback has more interceptions since 2023 than Stingley (14),” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote in the report on the poll on July 7. “He’s a constant disruptor with 46 passes defended during that span, and he has made consecutive All-Pro teams.”

Opposing coaches recognize Stingley’s greatness, too.

“His zone vision is outstanding,” an unnamed veteran NFL offensive coach said, per Fowler. “He can play man at a high level, but the way he sees the field and anticipates in zone is special.”

Another unnamed coach, this one from the NFC, commended Stingley’s “elite feet and back-to-the-ball instincts,” noting that he is a supreme threat on 50-50 balls. That coach also noted Stingley will continue seeing opportunities thanks to the Texans’ pass rush.

He’s also a team player, according to KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson.

“During the off-season, the Texans executed a simple conversion of his originally scheduled $21.595 million base salary into a $20.38 million signing bonus,” Wilson wrote on July 7.

“His new salary-cap figure is down to $10.791 million from $27.095 million. The total savings is $16.304 million. A voidable year in 2030 was added. His salary cap figure for 2027 is $29.576 million, $30.576 million in 2028, and $31.576 million in 2029.”

Stingley’s contract conversion helped the Texans add players like Reed Blankenship this spring.

Derek Stingley Jr. a ‘Haunting Shadow’ for WRs

Wilson noted that Stingley’s presence on the field is bad news for opposing wideouts. He called the Texans star a “haunting shadow”. Wilson cited Stingley’s remarks from this offseason about cutting weight and feeling quicker.

“Stingley is a huge chess piece for the Texans’ returning top-ranked defense, erasing opposing receivers as a downfield threat,” Wilson wrote.

Wilson added that Stingley’s continued improvement is “a scary thought for NFL quarterbacks”

“Stingley is the only cornerback in franchise history to earn Associated Press first team All-Pro honors,” Wilson wrote, also noting that “he is the only cornerback in the NFL to record at least four interceptions in each of the previous three seasons.”

Stingley also “led all cornerback ballots with 130 votes in the All-Pro selection process,” per Wilson.

Stingley’s importance to the Texans and impact on the field cannot be overstated.

CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan ranked him 16th among the top 25 players under 25 heading into the 2026 season, writing on July 7, “The former first-round pick out of LSU has been named a first-team All-Pro and selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons.

“Quarterbacks have posted a 42.9 passer rating when targeting Stingley. He’s elite in every sense of the word.”

Texans Pack Potent 1-2 Punch

Stingley was not the only Texans corner who garnered attention from rival league personnel, with bookend Kamari Lassiter finishing among the honorable mentions.

One unnamed offensive coach remarked to ESPN that Lassiter has “really good ball skills.” He is “not the fastest,” the coach said, before noting that he is “ultra competitive” and that if he had “A little more size and speed, and he might be the best.”

That could leave the cap-strapped Texans facing a tough decision next offseason.

Lassiter will be extension-eligible, and the Texans have Stingley and several others under big-money deals. They must also decide on C.J. Stroud’s future.