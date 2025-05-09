Rookie WR Names Texans Legend Among His Top Five Receivers

The Houston Texans have high hopes for wide receiver Jayden Higgins, making him their top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. His arrival gives quarterback C.J. Stroud another big target who can unlock more facets to their passing attack.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio unearthed a gem if Higgins can replicate the numbers from his final year at Iowa State (87 receptions, 1,183 yards, 9 touchdowns). However, Houston will be a problem if Higgins turns out to be like one of his all-time idols.

During his May 1 conversation with Texans TV host Drew Dougherty, Jayden Higgins shared how much he revered franchise icon Andre Johnson. The rookie wideout said about the seven-time Pro Bowler, “Andre Johnson. Definitely a playmaker. I actually put him in one of my top five receivers ever.”

Higgins wouldn’t be alone in considering Johnson among their best wideouts because he established solid credentials. In addition to multiple Pro Bowl selections, Johnson earned two First-Team and two Second-Team All-Pro selections. Johnson also led the league in receptions and receiving yards twice.

Likewise, Johnson is the benchmark for all Texans receivers because he holds every significant franchise record. In 12 seasons with the Texans, he has led the team in receptions (1,012), receiving yards (13,597), and receiving touchdowns (64). Consequently, Johnson leads the Texans in all-time receptions (6) and receiving yards (80.5) per game.

Unsurprisingly, Andre Johnson has the most 100-yard receiving games in Texans history with 51. The only franchise record related to his position that he doesn’t own is receiving yards per reception, held by Andre Davis (16.4).

These numbers are the backbone of Johnson’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024. Meanwhile, his 14,185 receiving yards in 14 NFL seasons is 11th on the all-time list.

Higgins Reveals Personal Moment with Texans Legend Andre Johnson

While Higgins was born in December 2002 in Cobb County, Georgia, he played high school football at Palmetto Bay’s Westminster Christian. Being in Florida allowed the young Higgins to interact with Johnson, a Miami native who eventually played for his hometown Hurricanes.

Higgins shared with Dougherty, “I actually got a picture with him when I was at the fair when I was a little kid, the Miami-Dade Youth County Fair. That’s my guy, for sure.”

This meeting could be the spark Higgins needed to forge his football journey. After playing for Eastern Kentucky, he transferred to Iowa State, where he became a 2024 Second-Team All-Big 12 member.

Meanwhile, his first year with the Cyclones was solid, as he finished with 53 receptions for 983 yards and six touchdowns. However, his emergence as a viable primary receiver improved his Pro Football Focus overall grade from 85 in 2023 to 90.3 the following year.

One Statistic that Highlights Jayden Higgins’ Productivity

While other wide receivers like Travis Hunter, Tetairoa McMillan, Matthew Golden, and Emeka Egbuka get most of the spotlight, Higgins trumps them all with a 1.4 percent drop rate since 2022. Putting that number in context, the 6-foot-4 wideout dropped only four out of 295 targets, per The 33rd Team.

Hunter, drafted second overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars, isn’t far behind with a 1.5 percent drop rate. McMillan is at 3.5 percent, Egbuka at 4.4, and Golden dropped 7.4 percent of his targets.

Higgins can prove his steady hands in competing for a roster spot against a loaded wide receiver haul. Though there are shoo-ins like Nico Collins and Tank Dell, other wideouts like Christian Kirk, John Metchie III, Xavier Hutchinson, and fellow rookie Jaylin Noel won’t make it easy for Higgins.