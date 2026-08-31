Texans Get Bad News About 313-Pound Former Titans Find

Head coach DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans will have to flesh out their roster depth another way following the latest update on veteran Naquan Jones.

Jones is a former undrafted free agent entering his sixth season in the NFL.

“One of #Texans more difficult cuts was defensive tackle Naquan Jones. Now, former #Chargers #Titans @MSU_Football to head off to other #NFL opportunities, per league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 31. “Has recorded 102 career tackles and 6 1/2 sacks and had good preseason.”

The 6-foot-3, 313-pound D-lineman began his on-field career with the Titans, and he has also had stints with the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins.

Texans Losing DT Naquan Jones: Report

Jones, 28, split the 2025 season between the Texans and the Chargers. Houston claimed him off waivers from LA in December. He appeared in four games for the Texans, finishing the regular season with 3 total tackles.

Jones is a defensive tackle by trade, but he also contributes on special teams, making his loss impactful on multiple levels.

As a vested veteran, Jones was not subject to waivers and, thus, free to sign with any team.

After logging the second-fewest defensive snaps of his career with the Texans last season, it appears Jones is seeking an opportunity for more exposure. That became less likely in Houston with the Texans’ offseason moves.

The Texans retained Sheldon Rankins and Tommy Togiai. They they also signed Logan Hall in free agency, re-signed former starter Mario Edwards Jr., and drafted Kayden McDonald.

McDonald, a second-round pick in the 2026 draft, should push for playing time early.

Jones is not the greatest loss. However, he was clearly someone that Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans and defensive coordinator Matt Burke liked. It remains to be seen where Jones lands. His next move could put him on a path to face off against the Texans this coming season.