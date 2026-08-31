Texans Agree to Deal With ‘Downhill Runner’ After Roster Makeover

The Houston Texans are bring Noah Whittington back.

“#Texans to sign former @oregonfootball running back Noah Whittington to practice squad, per a league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 31. “Whittington had his moments during preseason. Recovered well from ankle injury that sidelined him last week. “

Whittington had 51 yards on 22 carries, but showed toughness and physicality in his opportunities on the field.

He has an NFL skill set, though.

Noah Whittington’s Red Flag Followed Him to Texans

“Sixth-year senior with three seasons of steady play and production for the Ducks. Whittington is a downhill runner who plays behind his pads and takes care of the football along the interior. He lacks speed to widen the field and fluidity to create for himself when there is no clear point of entry,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote before the 2025 draft.

“Tough and relatively decisive, with a knack for falling forward and adding yards through physicality. Whittington’s age and lack of true third-down value might work against him in his pursuit of a roster spot.”

Zierlein projected Whittington would be a sixth- or seventh-round draft pick, and he wound up going unselected.

That could make him a steal for the Texans. If he can put it all together, that is.

“Whittington is a compact, muscular runner with vision and burst through the hole and toughness as a finisher and blocker,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote in “The Beast” draft guide in February. “Given the questions about his size and durability, he projects as a rotational back in an NFL backfield.”

The Texans have already experienced the durability concerns, but nothing that was worth them allowing Whittington to get away just yet. He is still part of the RB room behind David Montgomery, Woody Marks, and British Brooks.

The Texans waived Jawhar Jordan on Sunday, but he is also a candidate to return as a member of the practice squad.