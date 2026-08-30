Texans Announce Major News After Tank Dell Sends Message

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell almost certainly knew beforehand, but the news still swept across social media quickly..

“The #Texans are placing Tank Dell is going on the IR, designated to return, per a source. He’ll miss a minimum of 4 games,” The Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander reported on X on August 30.

“Gives him enough time to get acclimated.”

“This was likely always going to be the plan for Dell,” Sleeper affiliate Jacob Barzilla posted on X on August 30. “No joint practice or preseason action was always going to make it tough for him to be ready.

“Houston likely keeps 6 WRs with [Jared] Wayne as the 6th.”

Texans Shut Down Tank Dell After Social Media Post

Not that the two actions were necessarily related, but Dell did share a message on social media ahead of the Texans’ decision.

“I heard you been looking for me [blood drop emoji,” Dell captioned a set of images of himself in uniform from the Texans’ media day that he posted on Instagram on August 30, adding “#Seeyousoon.”

That will now not be at least until the Texans host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans spoke highly about Dell’s progress and wanting to him into a preseason game, which did not happen.

Dell has been working his way back from a devastating knee injury that included multiple ligament tears and a dislocated kneecap. He has not played since Week 16 of the 2024 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Texans Taking Wise Approach

The Texans are already without Jayden Higgins for the season after he tore his ACL. The Texans have planned to be cautious with Dell the entire way but Higgins’ injury may have served as reinforcement for their approach.

Houston acquired Kayshon Boutte in a trade with the New England Patriots,

He presumably slots into the WR2 role opposite Pro Bowler Nico Collins once he is up to speed. Behind them are question marks aplenty, making it a position to watch for the Texans.