Texans Expected to Change Quarterback Situation After ‘Official’ Decision

Head coach DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans are taking a risk with C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills as the 2026 regular season approaches and initial 53-man rosters get set, relying on them as the only options in the group, including the practice squad.

“All of these moves #Texans practice squad official now,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 31, including a graphic.

All of these moves #Texans practice squad official now.Pending Mitchell Tinsley and Zaire Mitchell-Paden https://t.co/rITyXCDPic pic.twitter.com/X9EE279Ewi — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 31, 2026

Wilson noted it was “pending” the additions of Mitchell Tinsley and Zaire Mitchell-Paden.

The Texans are light on quarterbacks after cutting ties with veteran journeyman Brett Rypien during their trim down to 53 players for the regular season. Moreover, it appears there is a strong inkling of who will not be chosen.

Texans Expected to Pass on Former Broncos Find Brett Rypien

Rypien is the nephew of former NFL QB Mark Rypien, but he has struggled to follow in his uncle’s footsteps, with his brief Texans tenure serving as a fitting snap shot. Whatever the reason, Rypien is not expected back in Houston.

“#Texans intend to have practice squad quarterback,” Wilson reported in a follow-up. “At this time, Brett Rypien looks unlikely.”

The sentiment was not uncommon.

“Texans still have five more practice squad spots they can/will fill,” the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander posted in response to a fan questioning the lack of QBs on Texans’ practice squad. “One will likely be a quarterback.”

Stroud has missed multiple games in two of three seasons. And while Mills went 3-0 in Stroud’s stead last season, he is otherwise 5-19-1 as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

The good news is that the Texans have several new intriguing options after Monday’s purge.

Texans Get New QB Options in Free Agency

The roster trim has led to a new wave of options for the Texans behind Stroud and Mills, including one with whom the Texans are already familiar.

The Tennessee Titans cut former second-round pick (33rd overall in 2023) Will Levis, who–much like Mills was before the Texans’ starter before Houston drafted Stroud second overall ni 2023–was QB1 before Cam Ward went No. 1 overall in 2025.

In the NFC, the Minnesota Vikings waived former undrafted free agent Max Brosmer.

The Texans are in this position due to the season-ending knee injury quarterback Graham Mertz suffered during the preseason.

They are unlikely to find a player that is overly inspiring, but the season will already in jeopardy as it is if that QB has to start for an extended period. Taking a flier on players like Brosmer, and even, Levis makes sense in that regard.

One that could be intriguing is former Dallas Cowboys QB Joe Milton.

Texans Could Foil Cowboys Potential Plan

A former sixth-round draft pick of the New England Patriots in 2024, Milton is 6-foot-5 with a strong arm, but touch and accuracy can elude him.

The Athletic’s Jon Machota wrote on August 30 that Milton looked as though he “started putting it together and had two outstanding preseason games” before a rough outing in the finale, allowing ex-Washington Commanders fifth-rounder to secure the QB2 job behind Dak Prescott.

The Texans could foil the Cowboys’ plans and put a claim in on Milton.

There are also four teams with four QBs on their respective 53-man rosters, but none are worth expending draft capital on in a trade, which could bring the Texans to Brosmer or Milton.