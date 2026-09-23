Texans Announce Roster Decision Former Buccaneers Safety

The Houston Texans are at least exploring adding M.J. Stewart to their active roster.

“S M.J. Stewart has returned to practice,” the Texans announced with a post via their official handle on X on September 23, ahead of their Week 3 AFC South showdown against the Indianapolis Colts.

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported that Stewart is among the beneficiaries of a revision to the NFL’s rules on practice windows for players on injured lists.

“”Players can open their 21-day practice window after the team’s second regular-season game (previously after the fourth game),” Wilson posted on X on September 23, adding a key caveat to the adjustment: “Player still cannot play in an actual game until the four-game minimum has been completely served.”

Stewart, who turned 31 on September 16, is in his fifth season with the Texans. Originally a second-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, taken 53rd overall in the 2018 draft, Stewart has started 14 of the 99 regular-season games he has played in so far.

Texans Prepare to Bolster Depth With M.J. Stewart

He tallied 25 total tackles while starting four of nine games for head coach DeMeco Ryans and the Texans in 2025. Stewart also forced a fumble, giving him 3 FFs to go with 4 recoveries and 100 total tackles in a Texans uniform.

For his career, the veteran defensive back has tallied 237 combined stops, 4 FFs, 4 recoveries, 2 interceptions, and 1.0 sack.

Stewart has also spent time with the Cleveland Browns during his career.

If and when he is activated off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, Stewart will rejoin a group led by Pro Bowler Calen Bullock and Super Bowl champion Reed Blankenship. The latter has struggled through two games so far.

Notably, Stewart’s first start in 2025 came in Week 4, after the Texans jettisoned another former Philadelphia Eagles safety, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, following a rough first three outings.

There are no signs the Texans are there with Blankenship, but Stewart is back as an option.