Texans Draw Attention With Decision on 3-Time Super Bowl Champion

Head coach DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans shook things up in the wake of second-year wide receiver Jayden Higgins’ season-ending torn ACL, tapping veteran and three-time Super Bowl champion Justin Watson as his replacement.

That is, at least on their unofficial depth chart. Watson is entering his second season with the Texans, and is coming off an injury-marred inaugural campaign.

He may also be the Texans’ best bet opposite two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins.

Texans Raise Eyebrows With Justin Watson

The Texans label their depth chat on the official website as “unofficial,” but they did play to it over their first two preseason games with those who were active. The Texans’ decision on Watson naturally sparked a lot of intrigue.

Texans Today’s Jeremy Beadling led with Watson in his “biggest shockers on the depth chart.

“Not really shocking because the Texans, they’re just kind of adding a third guy in there at this moment. But is this meaning that he’s a lock to make the 53-man roster?” Beadling said on August 25. “He made the 53-man last year, was a part of this Texans team last year, and, I think, shocked a lot of people. Could that happen again this year, where he makes the 53-man? Because I’m not going to lie, I didn’t really have it in the cards as him being somebody to be a lock on this roster. I very much had him on the bubble.

“The fact that they had him in a starting role on the depth chart–I know it’s an unofficial depth chart–but still, like I said, pretty shocking to me.”

Beadling, who cited new trade acquisition Kayshon Boutte in his reasoning, is not alone.

ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime projected the Texans would keep six receivers, and he included Watson in his projection, made on August 24, before the trade for Boutte. However, the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander shifted Boutte in and Watson out after the deal.

“Do the Texans keep six receivers or seven?” Alexander wrote on August 25. “Given the fact that Dell hasn’t participated in a game yet nor has he practiced with the team in four days, the Texans could keep six for the initial roster. They could then place [Tank] Dell on the injured reserve and re-sign [Jared] Wayne. The trade for Boutte gives Houston its No. 2 receiver.”

Kayshon Boutte in Prove-It Situation With Texans

Beadling also cited Houston sportwriter John McClain, who noted that Boutte’s role with the Texans is something worth monitoring for the other teams around the NFL.

“Kayshon Boutte will be on a season-long audition for his next team,” McClain posted on X on August 24. “The Texans will get back Jayden Higgins, who’s missing the season with a torn ACL, in 2027. They should have a full-speed Tank Dell next season, too, hopefully sooner, although he’s nowhere near ready to play.”

Watson’s knowledge of the Texans’ offense and size (he is 6-foot-2 while Boutte in 5-foot-11) could give him an edge over his new teammate. He will need to be productive and remain healthy, though, two items that eluded him last season.