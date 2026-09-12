Texans Adding Former 49ers All-Pro to Active Roster for Bills Game

The Houston Texans are calling on reinforcements for their regular-season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, bringing veteran safety George Odum up from the practice squad, per KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson on September 12.

The news spread quickly.

“The #Texans are elevating S George Odum from the practice squad for Sunday’s opener vs. the Bills,” the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander posted, corroborating Wilson’s report with his own.

Odum, 32, is a former undrafted free agent who began his NFL career in the AFC South with the Indianapolis Colts.

Texans Call Up Play-Making All-Pro George Odum for Bills Game

Odum earned First Team All-Pro honors with the Colts in 2020. He was also a Second Team selection in 2022 with the 49ers. The Texans signed Odum in training camp, and he certainly made his presence felt.

“What I’m extremely proud of is the effort. A lot of guys are flying around making plays. George was one guy,” Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters in August after their preseason win over the Carolina Panthers. “He had elite energy the entire game. He was talking the entire game, and he made the play on an interception, made some good tackles.

“A lot of guys can help themselves from the work that they put out there tonight.”

Notably, that was the only preseason game Odum logged snaps in for the Texans during the 2026 preseason, per Pro Football Focus. He did not need any more, earning a practice squad spot.

The Texans’ safety spots are occupied by Pro Bowler Calen Bullock and Super Bowl champion Reed Blankenship. The latter was a prized free agency acquisition during the 2026 offseason. Still, having someone like Odum available is valuable.

The Texans traded away Jaylen Reed.

He ended last season as the starter alongside Bullock. He was poised to occupy a backup spot this year. However, the Texans dealt him to the New England Patriots for Kayshon Boutte.

In the end, the Texans’ need for depth and special teams help–they have lost multiple special teams contributors to injuries already–only bolsters Odum’s case for having a spot on the active roster, even if only for this week.