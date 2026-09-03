Texans Expected to Move on Versatile Pocket Protector, 6-Foot-6 EDGE

The Houston Texans may have their eyes on a pair of players who could be options for them when the 2027 draft rolls around in Greg Johnson and Anthony Smith.

There are other prospects who may be in the crosshairs, too.

“The #Bears, #Dolphins, #Bills, + #Texans are expected to have scouts at Huntington Bank Stadium tonight for #Gophers vs. E. Illinois,” KSTP’s Darren Wolfson reported on X on September 3. “Many prospects to continue monitoring. MN edge rusher Anthony Smith, who should be All-Big Ten again, is projected to be a Day 2 pick next April.”

“Lineman Greg Johnson is being projected as a first round pick by several services at the moment,” 247 Sports’ Ryan James wrote on August 27. “John Nestor is being listed as a third or fourth round pick at corner while Anthony Smith projects as a second to third day pick.”

Texans Set to Eye Potential First-Round Picks

The Texans have raved about rookie first-round draft pick Keylan Rutledge since the 26th overall pick of the 2026 draft was in their facilities.

Johnson is in a similar mold.

“Versatility is the product: Johnson started all thirteen games for Minnesota across left guard, tackle and the edge of the center conversation, graded as the team’s best lineman, and owns a full prior season of center film from 2024,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote on the 6-foot-6, 325 lineman.

“Interior linemen who can credibly snap, pull and swing to three spots are roster-construction gold in a league that dresses seven linemen on Sundays, and his 2026 return to Minneapolis should settle the home position. He projects as a mid-round pick whose flexibility gets him drafted a round earlier than either single-position grade would, with a backup-to-starter arc inside two seasons.”

There are questions about his position at the next level.

However, the Texans have had plenty of issues up front. Focusing on adding a talented player and figuring out the rest later makes sense.

Newcomer Wyatt Teller has failed to win a starting job, thanks in part to Rutledge’s emergence. There are also long-term questions about right guard Ed Ingram. Johnson could be a target the Texans are happy to snatch up. That is, if he is available when they go on the clock next April.

Anthony Smith Possesses ‘Ideal’ Traits

“Smith is an extraordinary player, leading the conference with 12.5 sacks last season, along with 17.5 tackles for a loss,” RG.org’s Paul M. Banks wrote on August 26, adding, “At 6-6, 285, Smith has ideal size, length, explosiveness and speed.”

Smith spoke about prioritizing availability and versatility, doing whatever is necessary to help the team win.

“I want to win my rep before I even take that rep. So whether that’s in the film room, and I (want to) know (that) somebody (on the opposition), if he even walks to the line a different way, I know that’s going to be a pass,” Smith said, per Banks, adding, “And I need to win that rep before the rep even happens.”

Ryans and the Texans have Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. However, the latter is aging. Moreover, Houston has little in the way of long-term depth options to replace him.

John Nestor Could Fit S.W.A.R.M. Mentality Under Texans’ DeMeco Rans

Golden Gophers head coach P.J. raved about Nestor’s progress. His remarks also suggest Nestor would fit the S.W.A.R.M. mentality that the Texans live by under fourth-year head coach DeMeco Ryans.

“One is leadership; John Nestor’s leadership is way better than it was. I think, it’s the confidence, the emotional and mental piece to that. I think that’s all come together for him,” Fleck told reporters in August. “All the support our players have, He’s used it. It’s one thing to have all the support in the world.

“Whether you use that resource or not is up to you. John Nestor has been one of those guys that truly has used it and risen his game.”

The Texans could do well to bring in any of the three Gophers standouts.