Texans Fears Confirmed With Graham Mertz in ‘Tough’ Update

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans admitted their initial fears that Graham Mertz had torn his ACL during the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night.

On Friday, those fears were confirmed.

What comes next is a matter of opinion at this point. However, it is expected that the Texans will explore options in the free agency pool. That is, if they do not consider moving a late-round draft pick in a trade for one. They know Mertz is done for the season, creating a need.

Texans Lose QB Graham Mertz for Season to Torn ACL

Mertz went down just before halftime in the Texans’ 27-7 loss to the Chargers in their preseason opener, buckling during a scramble to his right and slamming his helmet down on the turf in frustration. Ryans said they would await further testing, but he was not optimistic.

“Texans reserve quarterback Graham Mertz tore his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, according to a league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 14. “A magnetic resonance imaging [MRI] exam conducted Friday confirmed the initial diagnosis of an ACL tear.

“Mertz will undergo surgery and be placed on injured reserve, ending his season.”

The Texans selected Mertz in the sixth round, adding him to their QB room with the 197th overall pick of the 2025 draft

Unfortunately for Mertz, this is not his first experience with the lengthy road to recovery he is about to embark on. Wilson noted, “Mertz tore the ACL in his left knee at the University of Florida. Tough break for former sixth-round pick.”

The Texans still have starter C.J. Stroud and backup Davis Mills.

However, they will need another QB for at least the remainder of the preseason, if not the regular season. That player will work with their other backup players in practice.

This story will be updated.