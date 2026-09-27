NFL Delivers Harsh Discipline Over Houston Texans Game

DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans saw the NFL step in and deliver multiple fines over their Week 2 showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.

None of them were against Ryans’ group, though.

That is a significant sigh of relief for the Texans after they had two players–veteran tight end Foster Moreau and rookie offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge–flagged for infractions that could have drawn fines from the NFL.

DeMeco Ryans, Texans Avoid Bad News From NFL

During the third quarter of Ryans and the Texans’ eventual 20-6 loss to the Bengals, Moreau drew a flag for lowering his head and making forcible contact with his helmet while making a tackle on Bengals kick returner Dohnte Meyers.

The penalty gifted the Bengals, and it threatened to leave Moreau a little lighter in the pocket.

Per the NFL, illegal use of the helmet (i.e., launching, helmet-to-helmet contact, etc.) can draw fines up to $23,882 on first offenses and $47,762 on second offenses.

They are also part of revised emphasis on player safety. Moreau could have received the first of three strikes that triggered an automatic one-game suspension. It is unclear how the lack of a fine affects that aspect of the revised rules.

Still, it is at least a small win for Moreau, Ryans, and the Texans.

Rutledge’s situation is similarly good news. He received a flag for unnecessary roughness, also during the third frame.

The Texans lineman retaliated against Bengals defensive tackle T.J. Slaton, who put his finger in Rutledge’s face and pushed him. Rutledge delivered an open-handed blow to Slaton’s facemask, which could have been deemed “striking” by the NFL.

Those infractions carry fines up to $12,537 for first offenses.

Second offenses can incur fines of as much as $18,507. As this game illustrated, the NFL levies fines at its discretion.

The Texans are taking on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, and Ryans and Co. will look to play an even cleaner game, this time–they hope–with a victory to show for it on top of avoiding drawing ire from the NFL.

Bengals Not So Lucky

Whereas Ryans and the Texans avoided punishment, the NFL went after the Bengals hard, docking them seven times for a total of $101,497.

Six of those fines were for a mix of what the league deemed obscene gestures (five times) and illegal celebrations (once) against wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Chase and Higgins argued that it was a variation on “The People’s Elbow.”

The NFL world at large remains skeptical.

The other fine the Bengals received was more straightforward. It came during the fourth quarter, when Bengals cornerback DJ Turner tackled Texans receiver Jared Wayne.

Officials flagged Turner for a facemask during the game, gifting the Texans a free 15 yards, and the NFL doubled back to tag the veteran with an $11,491 fine. That is the standard amount for a first-time offense on such an infraction.

A second one this season could see Turner docked as much as $17,911.

Again, though, the NFL levies punishments at its discretion. So, fine amounts can vary wildly from instance to instance, including falling below or going beyond what the NFL lists.