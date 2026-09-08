DeMeco Ryans Puts Texans on Notice Over Josh Allen, New-Look Bills

DeMeco Ryans is confident that the Houston Texans’ defense is among the top units in the NFL, if not the best in the land. The group did rank first overall last season.

There is clearly less certainty about the Texans’ offense, which ranked 18th, though. Ryans noted that season openers can be “tricky games to prepare for” and can go in a “lot of different ways.”

That does not change their approach, and Ryans believes the offense is the “key.”

“I’m really excited to see what this team becomes. They put in the work throughout training camp. I always talk to our guys about how you have to earn, right, that confidence. So, our guys have earned it. They’ve done a great job of preparing. Started today, preparing for Buffalo, and we have to continue to build that as the week goes ahead. But I’m proud of this team where we sit right now, today. And now, we get to go and show our work, right? And we have to show up on game day, and that’s the main thing,” Ryans told reporters on September 7.

“For us as a team–for the past few seasons that I’ve been here–for us to get off to a really good start, it’s going to take us starting fast on offense. We’ve done well in our season opener, right? We play well on offense. So, it starts there. Defense has to do a great job as well of being the strength, being the backbone of our team. But the offense, if we jump out, we play fast. That’ll be the key for us.”

The Texans are 1-2 in regular-season openers under Ryans, including his first year at the helm and last season.

“Houston started 0-3 last year with the offense scoring over 10 points in just one of those games,” Sleeper affiliate Jacob Barzilla posted on X on September 7 in reaction to the Texans head coach’s comments.

Ryans was not shy about praising the challenge that the Bills present on both sides of the ball.

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans Raves About Josh Allen, Bills

Ryans raved about the Bills’ offense and former MVP quarterback Josh Allen, but also running back James Cook and new wide receiver DJ Moore, who the Texans HC expects will alter Buffalo’s approach.

Ryans said Allen is a “tremendous” playmaker at the quarterback position, and he called Cook an “exceptional player.” Moore was a “big get” and is a “true No. 1,” who knows their scheme.

But Ryans’ most telling remarks came in his comments about the Bills’ defense.

Overall, this is a new Buffalo Bills team. It’s not the team we played the past couple years,” Ryans said, referencing the Texans’ 2-0 mark over the Bills over the last two seasons. “New head coach, new coordinators on all three phases.”

Ryans was clear about his expectations for the Texans heading into this contest, and he made sure to include the defense in his proclamation.

At the same time, it is clear that Ryans wants more from C.J. Stroud and the Texans’ offense.