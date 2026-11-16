The Houston Texans have come under plenty of fire over their 2026 offseason moves, and signing Reed Blankenship in free agency is no exception.

It appeared, for Week 10 at least, that the Texans had also seen enough.

Veteran M.J. Stewart stepped into a starting role for the third time in four games against the Cleveland Browns in Week 10. Stewart had manned the position since Week 6, the first that Blankenship missed due to a concussion.

“It’s all flexible,” Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters on November 16 when asked directly if the decision as for this week or could be the status quo moving forward.

Blankenship signed a three-year, $24.7 million contract with the Texans in free agency.

Still, Stewart maintained the starting job even with Blankenhip making his return from the injury. The only other time Blankenship did not start this season was in Week 5, when the Texans opened with nickelback Jalen Pitre at safety alongside Calen Bullock.

That is the latest damning decision for the newcomers from the 2026 offseason, which saw fellow free agents Braden Smith and Wyatt Teller failing to earn starting jobs as projected.

Blankenship has $7.7 million guaranteed next season, making cutting him an unlikely solution.

Despite his struggles–Blankenship has allowed a career-worst 72.7% completion rate, per Pro Football Reference, and Pro Football Focus has him on track for the worst grade of his four-plus-year career–but pinning all of the Texans’ woes on the Super Bowl champion is foolhardy.

Texans Defense From First to ‘Awful’

Former Houston sportswriter John McClain called out the Texans defense without singling Blankenship out by name, underscoring that the entire unit has been a letdown this season.

“I’ve never seen a defense go from awesome to awful in one season like the Texans have done,” McClain posted on X on November 14. “Ten starters and all coaches were back. The defense has been wretched, evident by the Texans’ 1-5 record in one-score games.”

Blankenship is the lone new addition to the group.

The Texans have repeatedly allowed teams to come back late in games this season, including in Week 10 against the Browns, blowing a 17-point lead.

That points to a schematic and coaching problem as much as personnel, which the staff and front office puts in place to begin with. Notably, Stewart also had his issues in coverage, which has been Blankenship’s greatest sorespot.

Texans Changed Plans With Starting Lineup

Notably, Blankenship played just two snaps in the contest, a decision that notably stands out following a report from Texans sideline reporter John Harris (via ESPN 97.5’s Jeremy Branham) ahead of the game that the former Philadelphia Eagle would return to the starting lineup.

The drastic change of plans did not go unnoticed. It paints a fairly clear picture for Blankenship.

The Texans’ Week 11 tilt against the Indianapolis Colts on “Thursday Night Football” will be an even better indicator, since Blankenship will be further removed form his concussion.

If he is not in the starting lineup on Thursday, the noise around Blankenship and the Texans other 2026 additions will only grow louder. In an increasingly lost season, that noise will invariably turn back on Ryans and Texans general manager Nick Caserio.