Texans Move on Former Cowboys DB, Ex-Ravens EDGE & Several Others

It was a busy day for DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans, including taking action on former Baltimore Ravens Pass rusher David Ojabo and ex-Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas.

“The Texans worked out 5 players per the waiver wire,” Sleeper affiliate Jacob Barzilla reported on X on September 11.

LB Jack Dingle

DE David Ojabo

OT Colby Sorsdal

DB Juanyeh Thomas

DT D.J. Withers

Thomas is the most experienced, which it noteworth for the former college free agent.

Texans Eye Former Cowboys DB Juanyeh Thomas, Ex-Lions & Ravens Draft Picks

A 6-foot-3 safety, Thomas has four starts in 36 career appearances, all with the Cowboys. He has 62 total tackles, 5 pass deflections, and 1 forced fumble in his career. This offseason, Thomas spent time elsewhere in the AFC South, signing with the Indianapolis Colts in March.

The Colts released Thomas after the roster cutdown, freeing him to pick a new team of his liking with the regular season just getting started.

Ojabo and Sorsdal are both former draft picks.

The Ravens selected Ojabo with the 45th overall pick of the 2022 draft. A 6-foot-4 pass rusher, Ojabo has 32 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles, starting one of the 32 games that he has played in as a pro, giving him the experience edge in that regard.

Ojabo spent time with the Miami Dolphins this offseason, along with current Texans practice squad quarterback Mark Gronowski.

Sorsdal was a fifth-round pick, drafted 152nd overall by the Detroit Lions in 2023.

The 6-foot-6, 300-plus-pound offensive lineman has started three of the 17 games that he has played in the NFL. As the Cowboys did with Thomas, the Lions released Thomas following the cutdown deadline.

In Houston, Sorsdal would reunite with former Lions teammate and current Texans running back David Montgomery, the team’s prized offseason trade acquisition.

Likewise for Thomas and ex-Cowboys teammate Nate Thomas, another trade pickup.

Undrafted Free Agent Duo on Texans’ Radar

Unlike Ojabo, Sorsdal, or Thomas, Dingle and Withers are both rookie undrafted free agents without any regular season exprience.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein correctly projected Dingle as a priority free agent.

“Dingle offers a height/weight/speed option at inside linebacker,” Zierlein wrote before the 2025 draft. He’s a three-year starter who often relies on athleticism over instincts. His overall production in the impact categories is relatively light and he’s below average in coverage.

“Size, athletic testing and play strength are all positives, but Dingle is lacking in snap-to-snap execution, production and three-down versatility.”

Notably, Withers was also with the Cowboys this offseason.

“Withers’ ability to bend and move with quickness will be his calling card at the next level,” 247 Sports’ Michael Swain wrote in April 2025. “His weight has fluctuated over the last two seasons and it will be interesting to track his weight through the preseason to see where he lands for the 2025 season.”

The Texans did not make any signings from the group, but that could certainly change before kickoff in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

They also have a clean bill of health heading into their regular season and home opener.