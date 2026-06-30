Texans Trade Pitch Lands 25-TD Playmaker With Ties to DeMeco Ryans

The Houston Texans have fostered a strong environment under head coach DeMeco Ryans, the likes of which may present an ideal landing spot for polarizing San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk.

Aiyuk has alienated himself from the 49ers, pushing for the organization to release him and allow him to sign with a team of his choosing.

The Washington Commanders are the presumed target destination, but the Texans can pounce.

Texans Urged to Swing Trade for 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski listed the Texans among the potential trade destinations for Aiyuk, arguing that “this squad needs an extra boost” to get over their Divisional Round hump to be considered “among the AFC’s elite.”

Sobleski also provided the framework for a potential trade with the 49ers.

In it, Houston would send a late-round draft pick to San Francisco for Aiyuk and draft capital back in return.

Texans get:

Brandon Aiyuk

2027 seventh-round pick

49ers get:

2027 sixth-round pick

“Ryans’ presence is important regarding this projected deal, because he was on the San Francisco 49ers’ staff during Aiyuk’s first three seasons. He knows the individual, his character and what he brings to an offense,” Sobleski wrote on June 29.

“Aiyuk can be deployed in a variety of ways to make the unit more dangerous. While Houston may have issues down the road with his contract, the team is trying to win now and make a push toward the Super Bowl. The defense already performs at that level. Whereas the offense continues to lag.”

Perhaps most importantly is the impact Aiyuk could have on C.J. Stroud.

“A committed Aiyuk makes this group and Stroud better—which is the primary goal,” Sobleski wrote.

Texans Have Built Roster Full of High-Character Players

Aiyuk, who also does not have an agent, has more questions than potential answers at this point. Still, if there was any other destination that might profile as a better landing spot than Washington with former college teammate Jayden Daniels, it is with Ryans on the Texans.

At the same time, Ryans could be the biggest roadblock Aiyuk faces to that happening.

Ryans’ influence is evident, and he did not hesitate to take responsibility for the Texans cutting ties with 2025 offseason trade acquisition C.J. Gardner-Johnson after Week 3.

Aiyuk would give the Texans another proven option alongside two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins, allowing Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel to grow into their roles rather than have their development sped up out of necessity.

The Texans could cut ties with Aiyuk in 2027 if it did not work out.

They would save upwards of $33 million, while incurring a dead cap hit of $7.3 million, which is key with Over The Cap projecting them at more than $35 million above the limit in 2027.

Brandon Aiyuk a Walking Red Flag

The most glaring issue with the Texans potentially trading for Aiyuk, rather than attempting to wait for the 49ers to release him, is that he remains under contract through 2028 on a four-year, $120 million contract.

There is no more guaranteed money on the deal, thanks partly to his actions in trying to depart the 49ers.

However, an acquiring team like the Texans would still need to address his contract.

Moreover, even the Commanders have potentially cooled on the idea of signing Aiyuk should the 49ers release him because of his antics, which include getting in legal trouble over speeding and then taunting authorities among his various other posts.

Aiyuk, 28, was the 25th overall pick in the 2020 draft. He has 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns on 446 career receptions.

However, he has not played since Week 7 of the 2024 season.