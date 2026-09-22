Texans Move on Former Dolphins, Patriots Starting Defensive Tackles

Head coach DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans took a closer look at a pair of veterans in Benito Jones and Daniel Ekuale.

“#Texans worked out defensive tackles Daniel Ekuale and Benito Jones today,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported in a post on X on September 21.

Combined, Ekuale and Jones have 59 starts in 135 career regular-season appearances. They are two very different kinds of players, though, which could be telling about the Texans’ intentions at the position.

Texans Eye Benito Jones, Daniel Ekuale Amid Injury Situation

Both Ekuale and Jones are former undrafted free agents who have spent time with several teams during their pro careers, with the Texans potentially next.

Jones is the younger of the two, but also the more experienced player. He has started 38 of the 71 games that he has played in, including stops with the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, and, most recently, the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 6-foot-1, 335-pound defensive tackle out of Ole Miss has 83 total tackles and 3.5 sacks.

He could be a roster replacement for rookie second-round draft pick Kayden McDonald, who was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury before Week 1.

The Texans run defense has held up over the first two weeks, allowing 86 yards to the Buffalo Bills and then 85 to the Cincinnati Bengals, and their 3.9 yards per carry allowed are tied for the ninth-fewest through the Sunday slate in Week 2.

Ekuale is more in line with the Texans’ healthy tackles.

The 32-year-old is 6-foot-3 and closer to 300 pounds than Jones. He has been with the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ex-Patriots Starter on Texans Radar

Ekuale has 97 combined stops, 6.0 sacks, and 1 forced fumble. He has started 21 of the 64 regular-season games that he has played in so far, including all 16 of his appearances with the Patriots 2024.

There were no immediate signings from the workouts.

The Texans still have starters Sheldon Rankins and Tommy Togiai. Former starter Mario Edwards Jr. and ex-Carolina Panthers sixth-round draft pick Jaden Crumedy are on the bench.

Defensive end Logan Hall is also more of an interior lineman than and edge presence. That is despite how the Texans list him on their official website. Junior Tafuna is the only other interior defensive lineman the Texans have, and he is on the practice squad.